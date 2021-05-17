Fianna Fáil will not run female candidate with Micheál Martin despite gender quotas

A female candidate will not be added to the ticket alongside Taoiseach Micheál Martin for the next general election.

As gender quotas move to 40% from 2023, the three main political parties will be under pressure to select women across the country. However, party sources are clear that Fianna Fáil will not be demanding a female candidate in Cork South Central.

It comes as an Irish Examiner survey reveals that an overwhelming majority of female TDs in the Oireachtas support the use of gender quotas.

Of the 36 female TDs, 29 responded to the survey, with 25 of those supporting the use of gender quotas to improve the number of female representatives in Irish politics.

Although many of the women who spoke to the Irish Examiner were in support of the measure, some of those interviewed pointed out that they felt quotas were necessary but would prefer they were not needed.

Some seats designated female only

Sinn Féin has already designated a number of seats as "female-only" and recently told former candidate Séighin Ó Ceallaigh that he will not be allowed to run in Limerick County, despite a close race in February 2020.

The loss of 15 Fine Gael seats in last year's general election will provide Leo Varadkar's party with the opportunity to add female candidates, however, they are expected to enforce a stipulation requiring at least one female runner in multi-candidate constituencies.

"The bottom line from a Fine Gael perspective is where we're running multiple candidate tickets, at least one of them has to be a woman unless there are absolutely extraordinary circumstances. Because of that, we can get to the 40%," one senior party source said.

Constituency by constituency approach.

Fianna Fáil is expected to adopt a constituency by constituency approach.

In the case of Cork South Central, the two current TDs - Micheál Martin and Minister for Public Expenditure Michael McGrath - are seen as untouchable, but adding a female in the four-seater constituency has also been ruled out by the party.

It is understood that members believe "there would be a strong case to leave as is", as this is just one of 39 constituencies and the objective is to maximise seats while also meeting gender quotas.

One senior member said: "In that four-seater, you have two males who are high profile. You can't run three candidates in a four-seater where on a good day there are only two seats, but there are other areas where you could run people."

However, this could change if Mr Martin decides not to run next time around as some in the party have been speculating. They believe Mr Martin may stand aside as Fianna Fáil leader when he hands over the title of Taoiseach to Leo Varadkar.