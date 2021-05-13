Darragh O'Brien: We will 'level the playing field' on house sales

Bulk sales of properties is "not something that government supports" says Housing Minister Darragh O'Brien.

Cabinet is expected to debate new proposals to prevent institutional investors buying up entire estates and pushing out first time buyers on Tuesday.

Pressure has been mounting on the Government to close off incentives for investment funds to purchase entire housing estates in Ireland after it emerged that investor Round Hill Capital bought 135 homes in a new development in Maynooth, Co Kildare.

"We want to tackle this and tackle it head on," Darragh O'Brien said.

"The solutions to this fall in both categories. One in planning, and one in tax, and that's why myself and Paschal Donohoe have been working as a real matter of priority and intensively, over the last week or so, and to bring forward some resolutions.

"This isn't a new phenomenon, unfortunately."

He said it is essential to ensure that investment goes to the right place and "doesn't actually compete against first-time buyers".

"We will be bringing forward measures to level the playing pitch to ensure that bulk sales of homes are curtailed as best as possible," Mr O'Brien said.

"We've got to make sure what we bring forward is viable, is workable and isn't going to have any other unintended consequences."

Mr O'Brien says he is "actually convinced that post-pandemic that we're going to make up for the lost ground", as construction returns after being paused by the Covid19 pandemic.

When it was put to Mr O'Brien that his party and government as a whole would suffer if they did not get the housing crisis under control, the minister said the issue was not about votes.

"This is a societal issue, and that government is determined to tackle, and it's our number one priority," he explained, speaking on Prime Time on RTÉ.

"We will deliver homes at a scale not seen in a generation. So what success means for me is that thousands of people, both in my constituency and all across the country who I know and who I interact with, will be able to own their own home at affordable rates that we've introduced.

"We're four years away from the general election.

"My governments is committed to delivering homes for our people. I'm absolutely convinced and determined that we will, and people who will judge at election time will judge us on our results, but that's why I put home-ownership right back at the centre of this debate, what I've also done is ensure that we the biggest housing budget in the history of the state, to get our councils back building homes. And I'm convinced, we are going to be successful.

"We need policies to deal with it and people need to see delivery, it doesn't matter what you call us when you're talking to people out there, if they're renting, living at home into their 30s and trying to save every cent.

"They know it's a crisis. I know we have the wherewithal to deal with."