Taoiseach Micheál Martin will travel to London tomorrow for a meeting with British Prime Minister Boris Johnson.

It is expected the two leaders will discuss Northern Ireland, the Ballymurphy inquest, Brexit and relations between Ireland and the UK.

It is also likely they will discuss the British government's plans for an amnesty for crimes committed during the Troubles.

Newstalk reports the Taoiseach will fly to London tomorrow to meet his counterpart over lunch.

