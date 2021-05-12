Taoiseach accused of using 'Trump-style' tactics with Glanbia comments

A major inter-government row has erupted after Taoiseach Micheál Martin was accused of a ‘Trump-style’ intervention in a planning case involving a cheese plant.

Mr Martin has defended comments he made regarding An Taisce, in which he said he hoped the National Trust would not appeal a decision by the High Court to allow planning permission for a Glanbia cheese factory in south Kilkenny.

Green Party sources are livid at what they see as a completely inappropriate intervention by Mr Martin, who they see as seeking to apply pressure on An Taisce to withdraw an appeal against the €140m cheese manufacturing plant.

Party sources are also incensed at calls from Fianna Fáil and Fine Gael TDs calling for State funding to be withdrawn from An Taisce, which has a role in the planning process in terms of environmental protection.

Leader Eamon Ryan is likely to speak to Mr Martin, sources have said.

It comes as the Minister for State with responsibility for heritage and national parks, Patrick O’Donovan, launched a blistering broadside on An Taisce.

He said that for An Taisce to "fly in the face" of a High Court decision and use public money for its appeal was very “shabby”.

Mr O’Donovan criticised what he described as “serial objectors” with no connection with the areas in which developments are going ahead, during an interview on local radio.

“We have people not from particular communities who just roll into town and object. We have to deal with this issue,” he said.

Mr O’Donovan said there was an “objectors charter” in Ireland at the moment.

No matter where you come from or no matter where your position in society is, you can object to a person’s application for a house or a dairy plant.

Mr O’Donovan also said a “Kerry slug” was holding up a flood relief scheme in Inchageelagh and Ballyvourney, Co Cork.

“This is the sort of thing we have to call time on,” he said.

Mr Martin told the Dáil that politicians were entitled to make comments on planning matters.

The Taoiseach was replying to a question from Social Democrats TD, Holly Cairns, who accused him of pitting environmentalists against farmers in his approach.

She asked him to explain how he believed that increasing the size of the national herd was a "positive step" in the context of climate action.

The Taoiseach replied that the Government's climate bill was a "landmark" piece of legislation, adding that: "I want to bring people with us."

Earlier, Minister for Children Roderic O'Gorman said that An Taisce is best placed to decide whether to pursue the appeal against the plant.

Speaking on RTÉ's Morning Ireland, Mr O'Gorman said that An Taisce has a long track record in securing compliance with environmental standards and is best placed to decide if they will continue with the appeal.

The Green Party minister said it is "best for legal processes to play out" and that "politicians should leave them to play out".