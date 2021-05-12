'The State has failed adoptees — new legislation will hold nothing back'

Adoptees failed by the State will not just have access to original birth certs but also additional information kept on file about their birth parents, Children’s Minister Roderic O’Gorman has said.

Nothing will be held back in new legislation on adoption rights, Mr O’Gorman said.

People will be provided with copies of the original documentation and not interpretations, he said.

“It's the birth cert, it's birth information”, he said, which could include, for example, the natural father's name.

Adoptees will have rights, not alone to their birth parents' names, but also to their care information; where they were and for how long; their early life information; what institutions they were in; did they have any visitors; medical information (if vaccinated); and also access to mementos — if anything was left for them by their birth parents.

“We have failed them as a State. We let adoptees down,” he said.

The minister said this legislation and these rights should have been done years ago. The protection of documents was an essential part of the legislation, said Mr O'Gorman.

There would now be a legal obligation on religious congregations to protect their records and make them available. There would be powers to compel them to share information, he said.

He added that work on the redress scheme should be completed shortly.

No-contact preference

Mr O’Gorman outlined the process that adoptees would have to go through if their parents had indicated a no-contact preference, which included meeting with social workers and agreeing not to make contact.

However, there would not be a penalty if they ignored this, which had been suggested in the past.

Over the coming months, the Adoption Authority of Ireland will work closely with the department to ensure its readiness to provide information to those seeking birth certificates and other early life information.

The authority holds over 70,000 adoption files and records and is delighted that the bill provides for the Authority to become a designated ‘Place of Deposit’ under the National Archives Act.

Right of access

The Heads of Bill, which were published this week, provide “a full and clear right of access” for adopted people and others with questions on their origins to birth certificates and related documents.

The legislation will encompass all people who may have a question in relation to their origins and support access to the broad range of birth, early life, care, and medical information that may be contained in institutional or other records.

The bill will undergo pre-legislative scrutiny in the coming months before an Oireachtas vote.

The department said the purpose of the legislation is “to recognise the importance of a person knowing their origins, and to achieve this through the full release of the birth certificate, birth information, early life information, care information and medical information for all persons who were adopted, boarded out, the subject of illegal birth registration, or who otherwise have questions in relation to their origins”.