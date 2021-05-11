Ireland urged to use UN Security Council role to intervene in Palestine-Israel conflict

The Irish Government should use its position at the UN Security Council to demand a halt to forced resettlements of Palestinian people in Jerusalem.

Dr Jilan Abdalmajid, ambassador from the Mission of the State of Palestine, was before the Oireachtas Foreign Affairs Committee today to discuss the ongoing violence and said that Ireland should use its position on the UN Security Council in the same manner that New Zealand did in 2016 when it pushed for a resolution condemning the building of Israeli settlements on Palestinian lands.

She said that New Zealand had passed its resolution when the outgoing Biden administration declined to use its veto.

"I think you can do something," she told the committee.

She said that the situation in eastern Jerusalem "continues to deteriorate" under the "systemic plan to annex" the territory. She said that the Israeli government had acted illegally in an effort of "forced displacement". She said that the "nightly acts of aggression" had ramped up as the Islamic holy month of Ramadan had kicked off.

An Israeli firefighter walks next to cars hit by a missile fired from Gaza Strip, in the southern Israeli town of Ashkelon. Picture: AP Photo/Ariel Schalit

“Palestinian families face relentless attacks designed to amass as much Palestinian land as possible with as few Palestinian citizens as possible," she said.

This, she said, showed a "two-tiered system built on discrimination and oppression".

She said that Israel would "continue to violate human rights to exercise Jewish supremacy over the Palestinian people".

However, she said it was not a religious issue, but a human one.

Taoiseach Micheál Martin said the Government is “extremely concerned” by the violence in Israel and the forced resettlement by Israeli forces of Palestinian families in the region, however, he seemed to rule out using the UN Security Council as a method to voice this concern.

Palestinians inspect the rubble of an ice factory and mechanic garages destroyed by Israeli airstrikes, in Gaza City. Picture: AP Photo/Adel Hana

"Ireland has a strong diplomatic record at the UN, at the Security Council. We should trust our diplomats and our ministers and it's not one for gestures or doing the public thing.

"If we want to make real progress on these issues, I think we should sometimes have a bit of self-respect for own traditions of diplomacy, which have stood us in good stead."

The comments come as the Israeli ambassador to Ireland was invited to a meeting with Foreign Affairs Minister Simon Coveney.