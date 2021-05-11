Abolished digital agency paid €325,000 in vacant site levies

A Dublin-based digital development agency due to be wound down paid out €325,000 in vacant site levies in just two years, and will continue to do so as it is unable to develop the land in question.

The site, situated at Watling Street in Dublin’s Liberties, has been on the vacant register of Dublin City Council since May 2017.

Since its entry on the register its owner, the Digital Hub Development Agency, paid €97,500 and €227,500 in levies for 2018 and 2019. The site itself is valued at €3.25m.

Tuesday's hearing of the Public Accounts Committee heard, however, that the levy will continue to be paid going forward as the Digital Hub lacks the resources to develop the land.

In late April, it emerged that the hub, a site frequently used by the State for enterprise announcements, and which currently hosts 31 companies in its space, is to be abolished and subsumed into the Land Development Agency.

Housing

Announcing the abolition of the hub, Communications Minister Eamon Ryan said the agency’s overall 5.6-acre site would be used to develop housing in what would amount to a “transformative” project for Dublin.

The transition of ownership is not expected to take place until at least June of next year, however, suggesting that at least two further vacant site levies will be payable before that date.

The divulgence of the vacant site levy was contained in the Digital Hub’s accounts for 2019 which, though first signed off upon by the Comptroller and Auditor General Seamus McCarthy in June 2020, were only laid before the Oireachtas on April 30 of this year, a time interval in excess of the maximum allowable under law.

The Digital Hub has been in place since 2003, having succeeded Media Lab Europe on the site. It has played host to more than 200 companies at its site in that time, including retail giant Amazon and Stripe, the payments company founded by Limerick’s Collison brothers.