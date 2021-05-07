75 cases of Covid-19 detected among those in hotel quarantine

Pharmacists will be involved in vaccinating pregnant women and all housebound people will receive their jab by the end of next week.

There are now fewer than 500 housebound people who are still awaiting their first dose of a Covid vaccine, the Dáil has heard.

In an update to members on the latest phase of vaccinations, the Dáil heard that as of May 3, 2,511 people had entered mandatory hotel quarantine. Some 1,567 people have completed their stay, the Dáil was told.

A total of 75 Covid-19 cases have been detected among those in hotel quarantine, with nine cases being new variants of concern.

Junior Health Minister Mary Butler said that the National Ambulance Service has provided 2,784 vaccines to people who are isolated or cannot attend clinics.

"We will get to everyone by the end of next week. The main message is that nobody will be left behind," she said.

Minister for Health Stephen Donnelly said that he wants to see "meaningful" recognition of all healthcare staff, from nurses to doctors, cleaners and porters who have all played a significant part in tackling the virus.

"They went in to work day after day, they stepped up and they were at risk," he told the Dáil.

Social Democrats co-leader Róisín Shortall pressed the Minister on the rollout of vaccines to pregnant women following a recommendation that they receive an mRNA vaccine at between 14 and 36 weeks.

Ms Shortall said expectant mothers have been "left not knowing what the plans are and what the situation is".

"It is particularly worrying for people who are past 30 weeks of pregnancy. They do not know whether they are going to get it in time for that 36-week cut-off point," she said.

Mr Donnelly said he hopes this recommendation will be implemented "almost immediately" but it requires "a little bit of time" to get the referral pathways in place.

"I have discussed this at length with the HSE. I want to see pharmacists playing a more prominent role in this. I know they are ready to go and we have had an agreement in place with them for a very long time," said Mr Donnelly.

"The IT systems and portals for the pharmacists are being piloted with a number of community pharmacists right now."

Mr Donnelly indicated that international travel could now restart as early as a July.

“My hope is that we will fully engage with the Digital Green Certificate and that we might see from July, an opening of travel anyway,” he told the Dáil.