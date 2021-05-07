Government considering ban on international investors to stop cuckoo funds in property market

A two-pronged approach of tax reform and reviewing planning rules is under consideration as the Government faces pressure to tackle cuckoo funds which are blocking first-time buyers from securing a home.

Senior ministers are even considering a blanket ban on international investors buying properties.

The Government has come under intense criticism after it was claimed it enabled a housing "bloodsucker rampage", which has seen the majority of houses in some estates bought up by foreign investors.

Global property firm Round Hill Capitol has bought close to 150 homes in a new estate in Maynooth and a further 112 in Dublin 15, with the sole intention of renting out the properties.

The Departments of Housing and Finance are now working together to identify solutions to the issue of bulk buying new builds.

A spokesperson for Finance Minister Paschal Donohoe said he is "committed to examining the tax system in this regard".

"All options will be considered by the Government to identify the optimal method to address this issue," Mr Donohoe's spokesperson said.

Officials in the Department of Housing are also examining options relevant to other stages in the development process.

Housing Minister Darragh O'Brien is considering an outright ban to prevent international investors from buying up properties, apart from a limited number of high-density developments in city locations.

A ringfencing of 30% of new developments for first-time buyers is also being examined.

Housing Minister Darragh O'Brien is considering an outright ban to prevent international investors from buying up properties, apart from a limited number of high-density developments in city locations. Picture: Brian Lawless/PA Wire

Mr O'Brien has asked his officials to develop measures by next week. However, it is not certain as to whether proposals will be ready to bring to the next Cabinet meeting.

Any measures would have to go to the Attorney General to ensure they do not pose legal issues in respect of Constitutional property rights.

On Thursday, the government faced a barrage of criticism over the growing presence of international investors in the market.

The Dáil heard that former finance minister Michael Noonan held 65 meetings with vulture funds.

Sinn Féin's Sinn Féin finance spokesman Pearse Doherty said the Government’s response would suggest that the problem has “fallen out of the sky” when it has been building up for many years.

He demanded clarity from Tánaiste Leo Varadkar as to what the Government will do to alter the tax position and perks for such funds.

Responding, Mr Varadkar said measures were now being looked at, however, he ​suggested that institutional investors had facilitated the construction of apartment blocks.

​“If they had not been built, we’d have fewer apartments, higher rents, higher prices and perhaps even more people in homelessness, so we need to get the balance right," he said.