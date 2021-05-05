Helen McEntee shares first picture of her newborn son

Justice Minister Helen McEntee has shared a first snap of her son and has thanked those who sent well-wishes following the birth last week.

Ms McEntee and her husband Paul Hickey welcomed their first child this day last week, just hours after her final ministerial engagement.

The couple have named their son Michael Shane, in memory of Ms McEntee's late father who was also a Fine Gael TD and Minister.

"He was determined not to give his mammy any time off, arriving over two weeks early, but we're home and he's doing great so we couldn't ask for more," Ms McEntee said in an Instagram post.

She also paid "massive thanks" to all who sent nice wishes and congratulations to herself and her husband since the arrival of their son.

Helen McEntee with her baby son, Micheal Shane. Photo via Instagram

Ms McEntee became the first cabinet minister to give birth while in office, making history last week.

On her last day in office before taking maternity leave last Tuesday week Ms McEntee said: "It is really important that women see other women in roles and positions being able to take maternity leave, being able to return to their jobs and return to the positions they were working in before."

Minister Heather Humphreys will take over most of her responsibilities during the six months that she is on leave, however, Ms McEntee and others have repeatedly called for a proper solution to allow female politicians to take maternity leave.

"What I hope to see in the future is that this won’t just apply to me but that other ministers, TDs, senators, councillors, will be able to avail of maternity leave,” she said last week.

“This is very much a sticking plaster, it’s not a long-term measure.”