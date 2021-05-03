New fund to tackle dereliction in rural towns and villages 

The government has announced a €15 million fund to revitalise rural communities.

Minister for Rural and Community Development, Heather Humphreys, says the 2021 Town and Village Renewal Scheme will improve towns and villages post Covid-19, making them more attractive places to live, work and socialise.

The initiative is a key part of Our Rural Future — the Government’s five-year strategy to revitalise rural Ireland.

It aims to tackle the issue of dereliction in town centres by turning vacant properties into remote working facilities and digital hubs.

The funds will also be used for investment in green spaces, parks and recreational amenities, improving shop fronts and enhancing the night-time economy.

Each local authority can submit eight projects of varying scale, including two projects to the value of €250,000 and one project to the value of €500,000.

The scheme typically funds rural towns and villages with a population of up to 10,000 people.

This year, larger rural towns with a population of up to 15,000 people may be eligible where the application is "particularly strong" and the project will have a significant impact.

Minister Humphreys says she is "determined" to make towns and villages better places to live.

"This is a €15 million fund to renovate derelict buildings, to support remote working and town centre living and to carry out improvements to shop fronts and streetscapes.

“Since the launch of the Town and Village Renewal Scheme in 2016, almost €93 million has been allocated to more than 1,300 projects.

“Over the next few years, I want the scheme to target key projects that will make an even bigger impact on our towns, on our villages and on the people that live there.

"I want the scheme to tackle vacancy and dereliction in particular, and bring these spaces back into use as remote working and digital hubs, as well as other community facilities.

"This is all about breathing new life into our rural towns and villages and most importantly providing a better quality of life to our rural citizens."