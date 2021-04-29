Coveney 'worried' about the North following Foster resignation

Foreign Affairs Minister Simon Coveney said he is worried about political tensions in the North following the resignation of DUP leader Arlene Foster.

He said he is worried about many things when it came to the political landscape in the North but said he would work with any new leader of the DUP in an attempt to restore stability and respect.

“I do worry about many things in terms of politics in Northern Ireland. It’s fragile and very divisive. Opinion is very polarised and people like me, and others, have to find a way of building relationships that can cope with that division,” Mr Coveney said.

“Of course, I will work with any new leader of the DUP. I know most of the personalities quite well that may be in that position. We need to try and build a sense of trust and respect that has been undermined and damaged, particularly in recent months,” he added.

The speed of Ms Foster’s downfall did cause surprise to leaders in Dublin, Mr Coveney said.

With her party in turmoil, the North’s First Minister announced on Wednesday that she will be stepping down as DUP leader in May, and made clear she is to leave politics altogether.

Speaking today, Mr Coveney said Ms Foster’s job had grown increasingly difficult as tensions rose following Brexit and the row over the Northern Irish protocol.

“I was surprised at the pace of it, we had heard rumblings at various times but they never came to anything,” he said.

“This is, and has been for some time, a very difficult period for Unionism. The DUP is the largest Unionist party in Northern Ireland and Arlene would have seen herself as the leader of Unionism and that has been a very, very difficult job in recent years,” he added.

Sinn Féin is "attempting to fix" internal party issues in Derry following recent election disappointments, a senior assembly member has said.

Conor Murphy did not deny a report in the Irish Examiner newspaper that MLAs Martina Anderson and Karen Mullan have both been asked to consider their position following a review of operations in the Foyle constituency.

Elisha McCallion lost the Foyle Westminster seat to SDLP leader Colum Eastwood in 2019 by over 17,000 votes, and in the same year the party lost its majority on Derry City Council to the SDLP.

A subsequent party review resulted in an "implementation plan" which last week saw the local party leadership in Derry asked to step aside.

Mr Murphy referred to a "sensible" response in a "specific geographic area with poor election results" which contrasts with better results across Ireland.

Despite losing Foyle in the December 2019 UK general election, Sinn Féin maintained seven seats in the House of Commons after gaining North Belfast from the DUP.

A month later in the Irish general election, Sinn Féin surged to take the highest number of first preference votes.

Mr Murphy referred to "issues that the party needs to examine internally in terms of the local organisation" to "find solutions to fix those and to get ready for upcoming elections".