Backlog of 90,000 passports can be cleared in weeks - Coveney

Minister for Foreign Affairs Simon Coveney has said that he expects the backlog in the Passport Office can be cleared within a number of weeks.
Mr Coveney told RTÉ radio’s Morning Ireland that 430,000 passports had been processed during the pandemic and that as Minister he had responsibility for people working within the Department of Foreign Affairs.
Because of health and safety recommendations on maintaining distance only a third of staff had been able to work “on the floor” processing passport applications, he explained.
While there was a backlog of 90,000 applications when the Passport Office was “fully up and running” they could process 120,000 applications in a week.
He said: "I expect that we can clear the backlog within weeks.
"And we can prepare, I hope for a time when people can start to look to international travel again."
Mr Coveney acknowledged that passports were required for many purposes other than travel and as such the Passport Office was an essential service.
There would not be a “big focus” on international travel at today’s Cabinet meeting, he said.
There would have to be “more thought and study” over how to open up the country.