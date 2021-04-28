New Covid plan: Nationwide travel allowed, shops and hairdressers to open 

Nationwide travel and the reopening of shops, hairdressers and religious services will be allowed from May under Covid restriction plans being hammered out tonight.

The lifting of a ban on intercounty travel will be welcomed by many families who have not seen loved ones in months. There will be further relief for those who have been fully vaccinated as they are allowed to meet up indoors with two other fully vaccinated households from early next month.

The €9 meal rule will be axed meaning all pubs will be able to open at the same time in June, however, restaurants and bars will only be allowed to serve customers outdoors until at least July.

Members of the Government were said to be buoyed up after receiving the latest advice around the easing of restrictions from the National Public Health Emergency Team (Nphet).

The Cabinet sub-committee on Covid is tonight discussing the advice ahead of a final Government decision tomorrow.

Under the Nphet recommendations, considerably more freedom will be granted from early next month, beginning with a return of outdoor adult training, hairdressers and click and collect shopping.

Some of the other recommendations include:

Hospitality:

All accommodation including hotels, B&Bs, self-catering and hostels should reopen in June.

Outdoor dining and beer gardens will be allowed to operate from June. However, pubs and restaurants will not be allowed to serve indoors until at least July. It is understood that some leeway may be given to hotels, but people would have to prove that they are residents to dine indoors.

Vaccine bonus:

Three fully vaccinated individuals or households will be permitted to meet indoors from May.

Sport and transport:

Adult outdoor training will be allowed in pods of 15 from May.

Gyms and indoor swimming pools will reopen in June, but this does not include group classes and only individual sessions will be permitted.

Public transport will increase to 50% capacity from May 10.

Religious services, funerals and weddings:

Up to 50 people will be able to attend all religious services from May, provided they can socially distance. While 50 people will be allowed to attend wedding services, just six will be permitted to go to the reception if it is indoors. This number will increase to 15 for outdoor wedding receptions and a marquee will be considered as being outside. Indoor wedding receptions will increase to 25 people from June.

Separately, Tánaiste Leo Varadkar told a meeting of his own party that he wants a proposed plan for a phased return of aviation and international travel by the end of May. He said this is needed to retain jobs and our connectivity. However, the Tánaiste warned his fellow Fine Gael members that there is no guarantee this will happen.