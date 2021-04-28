The €9 meal rule is to be scrapped to allow all pubs to reopen at the same time, the Tánaiste has indicated.

Leo Varadkar also wants a sports event with crowds, such as a Leinster rugby match, to be trialled here, he told a private meeting of the Fine Gael parliamentary party tonight.

The ban on intercounty travel could also be lifted as early as May 10 under plans currently being discussed by the Cabinet Committee on Covid-19.

Mr Varadkar said Fine Gael wants a proposed plan by the end of May around a phased return of aviation and international travel.

He said this is needed to retain jobs and our connectivity. However, the Tánaiste warned his fellow party members that there is no guarantee this will happen.

He said the country needs to examine the reopening issues as more vaccines are administered.

There will be no stipulation to serve food when pubs reopen, he confirmed, ending the previous rule governing pubs before the third wave of Covid-19 hit. This would mean the reopening of both gastropubs and so-called 'wet pubs' at the same time.

It is understood that Minister Josepha Madigan told a private meeting of the Fine Gael parliamentary party that she would like to see a trial of an outdoor event such as a Leinster match, similar to the Barcelona experience. Mr Varadkar said he wouldn't be against such a move.

It comes as the Covid subcommittee meets tonight to hammer out the finer details of the next phase of reopening in May.

According to senior government sources, a “significant easing” of restrictions throughout May is on the cards after the National Public Health Emergency Team (Nphet) approved the opening up of the country.

While there are some suggestions that there will be no easing of restrictions until May 10 at the earliest, other government sources say May 4 is still the start date.

In a major progression from its earlier stance, the ban on intercountry travel is now set to be lifted at least six weeks earlier than its original date.

As expected, non-essential retail services are also expected to be permitted to resume click and collect services and outdoor retailers such as garden centres will also be allowed to reopen. All construction work will resume in early May too.

Government sources have indicated that hair salons and barbers will resume trading “as a priority” with some suggesting it could happen early in May. All non-essential retail will also resume at some point in May.

The revised plans will also see up to 50 people will be permitted to attend religious services including weddings and masses but some suggestions that a much smaller number of people will be able to attend the celebrations. It has been suggested that six people will be able to attend a wedding party indoors and 15 outdoors.

The number of people who can generally meet outdoors is also expected to increase from two households to three.

Nphet today confirmed a further 13 deaths related to Covid-19 and 371 confirmed cases of the virus.

It brings the death toll from the virus to 4,896 while there has been a total of 247,857 confirmed cases.