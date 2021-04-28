No 'cliff edge' when pandemic-related supports end, says Taoiseach

Sinn Féin leader Mary Lou McDonald asked for an assurance that 'those workers in the sectors that have not reopened that they are not facing a cut in income in July'
Wed, 28 Apr, 2021 - 13:17
Paul Hosford, Political Correspondent

The Government is committed to avoiding a "cliff edge" when pandemic-related supports end, the Taoiseach has told the Dáil.

During Leaders' Questions on Wednesday morning, Sinn Féin leader Mary Lou McDonald asked for an assurance that "those workers in the sectors that have not reopened that they are not facing a cut in income in July". 

Ms McDonald said these people were not able to work due to the ongoing public advice.

In response, Micheál Martin said the Government had "intervened in an unprecedented way" in offering supports, including €7bn to the Pandemic Unemployment Payment.

"There will be no cliff edge at the end of June," Mr Martin said. "Our priority has been to support people throughout this."

Ms McDonald said pay rises had been signed off on for junior ministers and the secretary-general of the Department of Health and there "could not be one rule for those at the top and another for those struggling".

Vaccinations

Mr Martin told Labour leader Alan Kelly that Ireland can reach a vaccination level of 450,000 a week, which will allow us to hit the 82% target of first doses given or offered by the end of June. However, he accepted that the logistics of this target would be "challenging".

Mr Kelly said that he did not see how this was possible if the Johnson & Johnson vaccine was not available to younger age cohorts.

Independent TD Verona Murphy accused the Government of "Stalinist policies" due to dezoning proposed to take place in county development plans. She said this would lead to lower-income families being ghettoised.

Mr Martin said many planning permissions which had been approved had not begun, but said there was a need to build 33,000 homes a year.

"There is an issue with a lot of land with planning permission where nothing has happened and that is a concern."

Ms Murphy said this had been caused because of "conditions being pushed on developers" which caused there to be "no viability". 

She said that dezoning would "lead to another Mahon Tribunal".

#covid-19vaccine
