Post-Brexit trade deal gets 'big green light' from European Parliament

The post-Brexit trade deal has been given "a big green light" by the European Parliament, meaning the final hurdle in Brexit talks has been overcome.

There were just five votes against the trade and security deal, which was agreed at the 11th hour in December. A total of 660 MEPs voted in favour, with 32 abstentions. MEPs had threatened earlier this year not to pass the deal after the UK's unilateral waiving of Brexit checks between the North and Britain.

The clearing of the deal has led to all sides speaking of "new chapters" in the relationship between the EU and the UK, which voted in June 2016 to leave the bloc.

In Ireland, Minister for Foreign Affairs, Simon Coveney said that the ratification of the trade and co-operation agreement (TCA) was "an important milestone".

“It will ensure we have a full toolbox at our disposal to make the best of the new framework for EU-UK co-operation. Ireland, as part of the EU, will play our full role in ensuring the Agreement works as effectively as possible.

"With the TCA and Withdrawal Agreement, including the Protocol on Ireland/Northern Ireland, in place, we have a new basis for EU-UK cooperation and partnership.

UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson said in a statement that the vote was "the final step".

“This week is the final step in a long journey, providing stability to our new relationship with the EU as vital trading partners, close allies and sovereign equals. Now is the time to look forward to the future and to building a more global Britain.”

The EU's Brexit negotiator Michel Barnier tweeted:

"Big green light @Europarl_EN for the Trade and Cooperation Agreement! My thanks to all MEPs for the excellent cooperation over the past years.

It is the EU & UK’s joint responsibility now to ensure that their respective commitments are respected - today & in the future."

The agreement will come into force when it is adopted by the EU's Council of Ministers this week.

Mr Coveney yesterday updated Cabinet on the ongoing Brexit challenges and implementations, saying that some industries face unavoidable changes.

"Our fishers, our hauliers, and our importers and exporters are at the sharp end of these unavoidable changes. Nothing can replace the seamless relationship that existed during the UK’s membership of the EU but the Government remains wholeheartedly committed to providing all of the support and guidance that we can as we navigate these challenges together.”