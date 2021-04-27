Mary Lou McDonald pledges 'unwavering' support to gardaí in tackling organised crime

Sinn Féin leader Mary Lou McDonald has pledged her support for the gardaí after former party councillor Jonathan Dowdall was charged with the murder of David Byrne at the Regency Hotel.

Mr Dowdall appeared in the Special Criminal Court on Tuesday morning.

Ms McDonald said: "Jonathan Dowdall left Sinn Féin many years ago and went on to oppose the party.

The gardaí have my ongoing and unwavering support in tackling the scourge of organised criminal gangs in my constituency.

"These are the most serious of charges coming after a lengthy Garda investigation, which will be heard and decided in court.

"Justice must take its course and those found guilty of violent crimes must be taken off our streets."

Mr Dowdall appeared in the court after meeting with detectives in the body of the court this morning where he was charged with the murder.

Mr Justice Tony Hunt remanded Mr Dowdall in custody to June 14 for service of the book of evidence.

His father, Patrick Dowdall, is already before the court alongside two co-accused charged with involvement in the murder.