Mary Lou McDonald pledges 'unwavering' support to gardaí in tackling organised crime

Was responding to the news that a former Sinn Féin councillor has been charged with the murder of David Byrne at the Regency Hotel in 2016
Mary Lou McDonald pledges 'unwavering' support to gardaí in tackling organised crime

Sinn Fein leader Mary Lou McDonald clarified that Jonathan Dowdall left Sinn Féin 'many years ago'. File Picture

Tue, 27 Apr, 2021 - 21:34
Daniel McConnell Political Editor

Sinn Féin leader Mary Lou McDonald has pledged her support for the gardaí after former party councillor Jonathan Dowdall was charged with the murder of David Byrne at the Regency Hotel.

Mr Dowdall appeared in the Special Criminal Court on Tuesday morning.

Ms McDonald said: "Jonathan Dowdall left Sinn Féin many years ago and went on to oppose the party. 

The gardaí have my ongoing and unwavering support in tackling the scourge of organised criminal gangs in my constituency.

"These are the most serious of charges coming after a lengthy Garda investigation, which will be heard and decided in court.

"Justice must take its course and those found guilty of violent crimes must be taken off our streets."

Mr Dowdall appeared in the court after meeting with detectives in the body of the court this morning where he was charged with the murder.

Mr Justice Tony Hunt remanded Mr Dowdall in custody to June 14 for service of the book of evidence.

His father, Patrick Dowdall, is already before the court alongside two co-accused charged with involvement in the murder.

Read More

Former Sinn Féin councillor charged with Regency Hotel murder at Special Criminal Court

More in this section

FILE PHOTO DUP MP Nigel Dodds has lost his seat in the UK General Election END Arlene Foster plays down reports of internal DUP unrest at her leadership
CC LEINSTER HOUSE Dublin Bay South by-election 'a referendum' on Government performance
CC COVID BRIEFING €82k pay rise for senior government official is 'appropriate', says Micheál Martin
#courtsevent: regency hotelorganisation: sinn féin
CC TAOISEACH AT CITYWEST

Reopening plan to focus on religious, personal services, and sport, says Taoiseach

READ NOW

Latest

IE_logo_newsletters

Select your favourite newsletters and get the best of Irish Examiner delivered to your inbox

Sign Up

LOTTO RESULTS

Saturday, April 24, 2021

  • 5
  • 11
  • 16
  • 41
  • 43
  • 47
  • 14

Full Lotto draw results »

Most Read

Family Notices
IE_logo_FN

Family Notices