Reopening plan to focus on religious, personal services, and sport, says Taoiseach

Taoiseach Michéal Martin has warned a premature re-opening of society could risk a return to lockdown conditions which he wants to avoid.

Speaking at a meeting of the Fianna Fáil parliamentary party, Mr Martin told his colleagues that the approach will be one of caution as a potential spike in the autumn could have significant consequences.

He said that the strategy is working, but hit out at motions from TDs seeking to give relief to the hospitality sector.

“Motions on particular sectors at a PP meeting are not the best way to deal with matters,” he said.

This was following a motion from Clare TD Cathal Crowe seeking an early end to the ban on inter-country travel and a date for pubs to be able to re-open.

Dublin TDs John Lahart and Jim O’Callahgan raised the issue of large numbers of young people gathering to socialise and drink when no toilet facilities are accessible.

Mr O’Callaghan referenced the large crowds which gathered along the canal and in Portobello in his constituency over the weekend.

Mr Martin said such gatherings are potential super spreader events and are “of concern”.

In relation to the re-opening plan to be announced on Thursday, Mr Martin said the Government is examining the areas identified in March such as religious services, sport, and outdoor training for over 18s.

He said he is very conscious about the wellbeing of young people and said they are also looking at reopening museums, galleries, and libraries, and personal services such as hairdressers and barbers.

He also said click and collect and non-essential retail will return.

Mr Martin said the Government will be indicating plans for June on hotels, B&Bs, guest houses, self-catering, and mobile homes.

“I have listened to members this evening discussing equality of treatment and getting the balance right on hospitality.

"There will be no cliff-edge on supports and we want to reboot and support sectors with the national recovery plan. We are in a good position and better than anticipated and modelled at the end of March,” he said.

The Taoiseach said it is good news from Niac that the vaccines from Johnson & Johnson and AstraZeneca are available for over 50s, confirming he had registered himself and saying he is looking forward to it.

“We will start the under 60s for registration as we get through the over-60 cohort. We have high volume this week and making great progress with the vaccines having a huge impact,” he said.

Mr Martin told his colleagues that when the country opens, the aim will be to keep it open.

He also said there is “full steam ahead” on the digital green certs and said the Government is working closely with the EU on the matter.

At the meeting, Kilkenny TD John McGuinness paid tribute to Eoghan Murphy who resigned his Dublin Bay South seat. He said Mr Murphy, the former housing minister, was a good parliamentarian and a loss to politics.

Veteran Limerick TD Willie O'Dea tabled a motion on reforming the Fair Deal scheme to allow for homes left empty by nursing home patients to be used under licence to house homeless families.