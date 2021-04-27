Fees for street furniture outside pubs and restaurants to be waived for 2021

Restaurants can continue to serve takeaways for the rest of the year under plans advanced at a Dáil committee.

Housing Minister Darragh O'Brien told a meeting of the Oireachtas housing committee that the amendments to the Planning and Development Act would also see local authority fees for using street furniture outside hotels, restaurants, and pubs waived for the remainder of 2021.

Mr O'Brien told the meeting that the plans would help the hospitality sector "make up for lost ground".

"Like many other sectors, the hospitality and restaurant sector and the wider tourism sector has suffered the brunt of the Covid-19 pandemic both last year and this year.

We want them to have a summer where they can make up for lost ground.

The measures received cross-party support, though some members raised issues with litter and waste caused by outdoor socialising over the weekend.

Independent senator Victor Boyhan said that he had witnessed "human faeces" on the streets of Dun Laoghaire on Sunday.

He said that this showed the need to make traders more responsible for the cleanup.

However, Mr Boyhan broadly praised the moves to make outdoor hospitality easier.

"I welcome having more outside trade and I welcome the development of the public realm. I would go so far as to say that that development should not only be temporary.

We could see the potential of keeping some of these public realm spaces, subject to proper planning and regulations.

Fine Gael's Emer Higgins said the move was "reasonable, sensible, and will support small businesses that really need support right now".

Sinn Féin TD for Cork North Central Thomas Gould said that while great work was being done in Cork City, the movement of disabled parking spots was "not good enough".

"Cork City Council has implemented a great initiative in closing off a lot of the streets to have more on-street dining, which was a tremendous success last summer.

"The side effect of that last year was that it moved disabled parking spaces from where they were on these streets to peripheral streets."

Later in the meeting, members voted down a Sinn Féin amendment which would have removed the Shared Equity Scheme from the Affordable Housing Bill.