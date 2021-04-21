Varadkar urged to raise Health Minister's mistakes with the Taoiseach

Fine Gael's Michael Ring has launched a blistering attack on Health Minister Stephen Donnelly and urged Leo Varadkar to raise the Minister's performance with the Taoiseach.

In what was described as a "clear and vicious attack" on Mr Donnelly, Mr Ring told his Fine Gael colleagues that the Minister was suffering from "foot in microphone" disease.

Mr Ring referred to three mistakes made by the Health Minister in recent days, listing the problems with the hotel quarantine system, the new regulations introduced prohibiting religious services as well as his suggestion that those under the age of 30 could be prioritised in the vaccine rollout.

"He was ranting about how bad Donnelly was," one Fine Gael member said.

In what was read as also being a slight dig at Higher Education Minister Simon Harris, Mr Ring told a meeting of the parliamentary party that there "must be something in the water" in Wicklow as once people see a microphone they cannot shut up.

The Mayo TD called on Tánaiste Leo Varadkar to talk to the Taoiseach about the performance of his minister.

Responding, Leo Varadkar said he was shocked to wake up to the under 30’s story on Saturday. However, he said it was appropriate that Taoiseach Micheál Martin had dealt with the issue and nobody else.

Separately Mr Varadkar raised Sinn Féin’s use of social media and its online database telling his party members that there is “more in the story”.

The Data Protection Commissioner (DPC) has contacted Sinn Féin over the party's use of their Abú database, which collects information on voters.

Mr Varadkar told the meeting that Fine Gael had looked at developing a centralised database in recent years but decided against it on GDPR grounds.

Mr Varadkar commended Senator John Cummins for the body of work he has produced on the issue adding that there is "more in it".