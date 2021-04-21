Introduction of Climate Action Bill 'a very proud day' for Greens, says Eamon Ryan

The destruction of the natural world "puts Covid in the shade" when it comes to the risk to people, the Green Party leader has told the Dáil.

Eamon Ryan singled out young people who campaigned for climate action and said the targets set down in new legislation would not have been as ambitious without their efforts.

Mr Ryan described the introduction of the Climate Action Bill at second stage in the Dáil as a "very proud day" for his party, but added: "I wish to single out the students, teachers, and their friends and families who stood outside the Dáil every Friday in rain, hail, sleet, and snow for so long and were part of the international movement of young students who stood up and said it was time for them to act, that another world was possible and that they are unstoppable when they think in that way."

He said it will be these young people who will implement most of the changes and will be the beneficiaries of the real, positive, and hopeful developments this legislation will bring.

Protecting the most vulnerable

The legislation will require all carbon budgets to be in line with the Paris climate agreement and will target a reduction of 51% by 2030, while also recognising that any climate transition must centre on protecting the most vulnerable in society and our communities.

However, Mr Ryan was heckled by a number of rural TDs during his speech, including Danny Healy-Rae who said measures in the bill would signal the end of rural Ireland.

Labour TD Duncan Smith said the bill is not just about today or tomorrow but instead relates to the "very existence and sustainability of our communities".

"Whether I spend one term, six terms, or however many terms in the House, very few bills, if any, will be as important or have such an impact as this one," said Mr Smith.

'Landmark piece of legislation'

Describing it as a "landmark piece of legislation", Sinn Féin's Darren O'Rourke said the original bill had been improved as a result of the pre-legislative scrutiny process but added that there is room for further improvement.

"Social justice must be at the centre of our approach to tackling climate change. A just transition must also protect workers," said Mr O'Rourke.

"As we wind down our fossil fuel-powered power plants, government intervention and financial support is vital to ensure workers are supported with new training and opportunities," he added.

Solidarity-PBP TD Paul Murphy said the targets in the bill are "inadequate" and said we should be aiming to achieve zero carbon by 2030 and not 2050.