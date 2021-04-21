June will be 'too soon' for international travel, warns Leo Varadkar

It will be too early to think about international travel in June, the Tánaiste has warned.

Leo Varadkar said that while the EU's plan is to have a green passport system in place by June, he feels that will likely be too soon for widespread travel to be allowed.

Foreign Affairs Minister Simon Coveney had earlier indicated that Ireland is working with the EU on the process, which will allow fully vaccinated people to travel around the continent.

Mr Varakdar said that while he personally would like to travel abroad this summer, he accepted it may not be possible.

As someone who misses travel and would love to see my sister in London again and would love to enjoy warm weather and the Mediterranean again, I just honestly think June is too soon.

"I think we need to get into a position where we have our economy and society largely open first – get back to hospitality, religious gatherings, outdoor events. I think international travel comes after that.

"I do want to say to those in the travel and aviation sectors – I do know how difficult all of this is. You didn't expect to lose two summers; you've lost one, you're going to lose the bulk of another, unfortunately."

Mr Varadkar said he would be making the case to resume international travel as soon as it is safe to do so, adding it will not be "100% safe" but said that it would likely be later in the summer.

National travel

On national travel, Mr Varadkar said he couldn't "at this stage" give any clarity to hotels and B&Bs who are looking to take bookings for June.

He said those making bookings should make sure they can be refunded if they need to be cancelled.

I would say look at the terms and conditions. June is a long way away, six weeks is a long time in a pandemic."

Mr Varadkar said he remained confident that indoor dining would return at some point in the summer, but could not say exactly when.

He said the Government was seeking to "give people clarity and hope" without giving "false assurances".

He said any plan announced next week would be "heavily caveated" by the need to ensure the vaccine rollout scales up and cases in hospitals and ICUs continued to trend downwards.

The Tánaiste was speaking as former senator Maria Byrne was re-elected to the upper house, winning 118 of the 218 votes from TDs and senators.

He said the margin of Ms Byrne's victory was a boon for the Government and an indication the Government would last its full term. The next national election, he said, would be the local and European elections in 2024.