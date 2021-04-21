Fianna Fáil TDs call for amendments to Darragh O'Brien's Affordable Housing Bill

A group of Fianna Fáil politicians has called for amendments to the Affordable Housing Bill brought by its own minister, Darragh O'Brien.

TDs Joe Flaherty and Paul McAuliffe and Senator Mary Fitzpatrick said the move was not a criticism of Mr O'Brien.

Ms Fitzpatrick said the group, all members of the Oireachtas Housing Committee, had "engaged very closely with the minister", who they said had "made a real difference" in his time in office.

"We are also conscious that he is a minister in a department that has been there a lot longer than he has been and a minister in a Government in which we [Fianna Fáil] don't have a majority," she said.

"We wanted to make sure that the minister's hand is strengthened within Government, within Cabinet, and with Government departments."

Ms Fitzpatrick said Fianna Fáil's coalition partners, Fine Gael and the Green Party, had been worked with on the bill, saying the three were acting on their parties' mandate from voters.

Desires for amendments

She said she did not believe the housing committee's truncated sittings had made it difficult to outline desires for amendments to legislation.

Mr McAuliffe said the proposals did not represent "in-fighting" in the party. He said the amendments did not represent "concerns" but were rather targeted at the local government sector. He said the amendments would push councils to "be ambitious" in housing delivery.

Ms Fitzpatrick said the group was "looking to put a fire under the Departments of Housing and Public Expenditure to approve applications from local authorities", saying the approval process is "not good enough" and needed "a real urgency".

Bizarre intervention

Sinn Féin housing spokesman Eoin Ó Broin said the press briefing was a "bizarre intervention".

He said three of the proposed eight amendments have been committed to by the minister and one – a recommendation that applicants for the Shared Equity Scheme demonstrate an ability to repay – would breach Central Bank lending rules.

Mr Ó Broin said the appearance showed "absolutely" a lack of confidence from the party in Mr O'Brien.

"I don't think I've ever seen Government backbenchers asking a minister to amend legislation from the plinth.

"It would seem to me that Fianna Fáil and this Government are in chaos. This seems like a very bizarre way for Government to do its business."

The pre-legislative scrutiny report on the bill is due to be completed this week.