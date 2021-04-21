Taoiseach: Vaccine target of one jab for 80% of adults by June remains

The Taoiseach says the target of having 80% of adults receive one Covid-19 jab by June remains the same.

The head of the vaccine rollout in the HSE, Damian McCallion, said on Tuesday he was not in a position to confirm if the June target would be achieved.

A delivery of AstraZeneca vaccines scheduled for April 24 has been reduced from 45,000 doses to 9,000 doses.

A second delivery scheduled for April 30, of 165,000 doses, is now delayed, with an expected new arrival date of May 3.

The National Immunisation Advisory Committee (Niac) is currently examining whether Ireland should extend the time between doses to get more of the country partly vaccinated and lower Covid-19 spread in the community.

12 changes this week

There have been 12 changes this week to delivery times and volumes, a development Labour leader Alan Kelly called "haphazard and worrying".

Mr Kelly queried whether it was still possible to carry out 250,000 vaccines a week by the end of this month, which is what the Government previously committed to.

Micheál Martin said the vaccine programme had been very effective.

"The target is still the target," he said.

But there are challenges in terms of supply, this week with AstraZeneca, last week because of decisions taken in respect of the AstraZeneca, and its application which narrows it to 60-year-olds to 70-year-olds.

"The key issues that are all yet to be determined, the issue of the intervals between doses, which has been examined again by Niac in consultation with the chief medical officer, and also then the issue of Johnson. The issue of AstraZeneca itself in terms of its capacity to deliver its commitments, but then their situation has been challenging from the get-go here."

Situation can improve significantly

Depending on the outcomes of a lot of that, the situation can improve significantly, he insisted.

"If the Johnson & Johnson was to be made available, that's another 600,000 vaccines available in quarter two, I think that would be very important."

Mr Kelly accused the Taoiseach of "running down the clock" and avoiding his questions.

"I find it amazing that the Taoiseach can walk in here and not know when Niac are actually meeting."

Mr Martin replied: "I wonder what your agenda is, quite frankly, I mean you should be supporting the vaccination rollout, not trying to undermine it or get your moment."

He said Mr Kelly's behaviour was "juvenile".

Niac will meet on Thursday to decide on whether the vaccine interval should be extended.