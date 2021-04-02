Justice Minister defends changes to vaccine rollout after criticism from garda unions

Minister for Justice, Helen McEntee, has defended the changes to the vaccine cohorts in the government's rollout plan.

The revised plan will see vaccine doses administered based on a person's age, with their occupation no longer a factor in the programme.

The revisions were made after health advice from the National Public Health Emergency Team (Nphet) and the National Immunisation Advisory Committee (NIAC).

The Garda Representative Association (GRA) and the Association of Garda Sergeants and Inspectors (AGSI) have criticised the decision, however.

Speaking to Fiona Corcoran on the 96Fm Opinion Line, the Justice Minister said she wanted to explain the rationale for the changes in a briefing today with management from the gardaí and the public health teams.

Ms McEntee said she has previously met with representatives from the gardaí and told them that their members will be vaccinated as soon as possible.

The Justice Minister said she accepts this decision is hard to hear but said it was based on strong medical advice from NPHET and NIAC that the government received only recently.

"So what the groups are saying, Nphet and NIAC, the two teams that have been developing this programme, is that the most effective way, the most efficient way, the most transparent way now to continue with this programme is by doing it on an age basis.

So somebody who is 55+ or maybe 50 is about six times more likely to end up in hospital or to be seriously ill from Covid-19 than a 25-year-old or a 20-year-old.

"It's very hard to ignore that advice when you're getting it, I completely understand the garda unions and other groups who were anticipating or expecting a particular timeline, or to be part of a particular group, that this change has obviously come as a shock.

"As I said we've only received this information in the last few days, but I sincerely hope that we will have a briefing today, actually, with our health teams with the garda unions to be able to go through this and to explain this," said Ms McEntee.

The Justice Minister's comments come as reports that over 100 gardaí on standby lists received leftover vaccine jabs from a vaccination facility on the outskirts of Limerick.

The issue of standby lists and leftover vaccine doses has come under scrutiny as the appointment system for the rollout has registered frontline workers who have already received their jabs.

Hundreds of Covid-19 vaccine appointments are going to waste as healthcare workers are being scheduled for jabs they no longer need and cannot cancel.