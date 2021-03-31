Taoiseach faces criticism over change in vaccine sequencing from party colleagues

A leading Fianna Fáil TD has said the party needs to “have a conversation” if it does not get a bounce in the polls from the easing of restrictions.

In what some colleagues have seen as the opening shots of a potential move against Taoiseach Micheál Martin, Dublin South West TD John Lahart the easing of restrictions and the vaccine supply ramp up “needs to deliver for party as well as the country”.

Mr Lahart said if the party, which polled at just 11% in last weekend’s Red C poll in the Business Post newspaper, does not see a lift then there needs to be a conversation.

At the Fianna Fáil parliamentary party meeting, Mr Martin defended changes to the vaccination system, having faced criticism from several TDs, including Barry Cowen and Dara Calleary, and education minister Norma Foley, who said it is "important" that the reason for the change in health advice is clarified.

Mr Martin said the change to the system saying the vaccination supply has hardened up which allows us to scale up.

He told his TDs and Senators that age is a determinant factor of the disease and the NIAC evidence has been clear.

He restated that 80% of adults will be vaccinated by June and that summer will be a different landscape and with a faster vaccine rollout.

“If we are too liberal opening in March and April we risk paying for it in the summer dealing with it,” he said.

“We need to keep the pressure on the virus and keep a lid on it. We will examine non-essential retail, expansion of non-contact sport, religious services, personal services and construction in the next review phase.”

At the Fine Gael parliamentary party meeting, Tánaiste Leo Varadkar conceded there should have been more consulation ahead of changing the list.

The Fine Gael leader told his TDs and senators that they had received the public health advice late.

He said it would have been better ministers had got this sooner, which would have provided a chance to consult with unions. Instead, the details were leaked as they were meeting.