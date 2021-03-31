Greens back motion to request Hazel Chu to step aside as chair

Parliamentary party votes 11 to 5 to ask Lord Mayor of Dublin to step aside for duration of Seanad election
Party colleagues' motion of no confidence in Dublin Lord Mayor Hazel Chu was replaced with a vote to request that she step aside from her role as Green Party chairperson during the Seanad election process. Photo: Gareth Chaney/Collins

Wed, 31 Mar, 2021 - 20:03
Elaine Loughlin & Aoife Moore

The Green Party has voted in favour of a motion requesting that Hazel Chu temporarily step aside as party chair.

Ms Chu sparked controversy after she announced her intention to run in the Seanad by-election without the backing of the party. This resulted in a number of members lodging a motion of no confidence in her, which was later withdrawn.

The motion, which passed by 11 votes to five at a meeting of the parliamentary party this evening, asks that Ms Chu stand down as party chair for the duration of the by-election.

It is understood that Green Party deputy leader Catherine Martin urged members not to press ahead with the motion and said the deepening divisions within the party must end.

However, other members of the party argued that the vote should go ahead.

Ms Chu, the Lord Mayor of Dublin, submitted her nomination for the Industrial and Commercial Panel in the upcoming Seanad by-election last week

That decision angered some in the leadership and three Green Party senators — Pippa Hackett, Róisín Garvey, and Pauline O'Reilly — tabled a motion of no confidence in her chairwomanship of the party.

That motion was replaced with one that passed which asked that "the Oireachtas Parliamentary Party requests that the Party’s Chairperson steps aside from the duties/roles associated with being Chairperson for the duration of the Seanad election process".

