Vaccine booking portal to be live within weeks

A portal which will allow adults book their Covid-19 vaccination will be up and running in April, the Taoiseach said.

The move comes as Micheál Martin defended changes to the vaccination prioritisation, with Ireland now opting for an age-based system once the most vulnerable have been vaccinated.

Speaking in the Dáil, Mr Martin said the move would allow the country vaccinate the rest of the country "as fast as possible".

“The National Immunisation Advisory Committee and Nphet are saying that the biggest factor in mortality and in severe illness arising from Covid is the age.”

The change that has been announced is about getting the most vulnerable in our society vaccinated as fast as we possibly can, and not have any barriers or obstacles in the way of getting mass vaccinations done.”

Mr Martin said Ireland's plan to vaccinate 82% of the adult population by the end of June was more ambitious than figures from Europe.

“That is the target and, in fact, the European Union have a figure of 70% that they’re hoping, on average, would be fully vaccinated by the end of July.

There will be intense vaccination during the summer months.”

Under questioning from Labour leader Alan Kelly, the Taoiseach also revealed the portal which would allow vaccinations be booked would go live in three weeks.

"The national taskforce envisages having the portal up and running in mid-April or the third week in April," he said.

The Taoiseach said that while vaccines were "the way out" of the Covid-19 pandemic, much would depend on supply. He said as of April, that supply would increase and the rollout would accelerate, saying we are "in a different era".

We are into a different era in terms of the first three months. We always knew the volumes would be low but even that knowledge was compounded by the fact that we had difficulties with delivery schedules.

AstraZeneca's supply and manufacturing issues are well known in respect of not fulfilling the European Union contracts.

"That said, the data is much stronger for the second quarter, April, May and June. The target is to have 80% not just offered vaccination but to get vaccinated by the end of June. The situation is improving for the companies involved."

Mr Kelly said getting to 80% of adults vaccinated with a first dose "will be an incredible achievement".