McEntee to propose shorter wait for child citizenship

The justice minister will today propose a move that will make it easier for children to obtain Irish citizenship.

Helen McEntee will bring a proposal to Cabinet which will ensure that children born here, but whose parents are not Irish citizens, and who are not entitled to citizenship at birth, can become citizens in three years instead of five.

Under the current regime, a child born here but who is not entitled to citizenship because their parents are not Irish citizens, or because they do not meet the three-year residency requirement prior to the birth, needs to be resident in Ireland for four of the previous eight years before they can become citizens, as well as be resident here for a year prior to application.

Proposed new rules

Under Ms McEntee's plan, a minor must be resident in Ireland for two years out of the previous eight, in addition to the requirement to have one year's continuous residence immediately prior to their citizenship application.

The proposal emerged from discussions between the minister and Labour senator Ivana Bacik on a private members bill from Ms Bacik in the Seanad last December. However, the proposal will not broaden the categories of children who are entitled to citizenship. The amendment will only apply to the children of those parents who are legally resident in the State, while those born here to non-national parent(s) who have three years prior residency will continue to be Irish citizens from birth.

Climate Action Bill

Cabinet will also sign off on the Climate Action Bill, with environment minister Eamon Ryan bringing forward what many will see as the Green Party's signature piece of legislation in this coalition. Government sources say that the bill will commit Ireland in law to pursue and achieve climate neutrality no later than 2050. Added to this, the country's first two carbon budgets must equate to a 51% reduction in greenhouse gas emissions by 2030.

The former is seen as key for climate campaigners. The programme for government and the draft bill had committed to "pursue" climate neutrality by 2050, but the Oireachtas committee on climate action had recommended that Ireland be required to "pursue and achieve" the goal by 2050.

'Climate-neutral economy' defined

However, activists have previously criticised the fact that there were no penalties for missing these goals in the bill. It is understood that the new version also avoids these. A ‘climate-neutral economy’ is defined in the draft bill as a sustainable economy where greenhouse gas emissions are balanced or exceeded by the removal of emissions.

Mr Ryan is also expected to bring a proposal to Cabinet aimed at providing supports for the aviation industry, which has been decimated by Covid-19.

Junior justice minister James Browne will update Cabinet on the progress in establishing a Gambling Regulator. The regulator is expected to be established by the summer and be fully functional within two years.

Mr Browne told the Irish Examiner in December that legislation which would be brought to Cabinet in 2021 could include spending limits, stronger age verification for mobile gambling, and a prohibition on promotions aimed at luring customers back to gambling.

"We want to give [the regulator] a lot of flexibility," said Mr Browne.