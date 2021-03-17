Peace process, Brexit and vaccine dominate Taoiseach's meetings with US leaders

Taoiseach Micheál Martin kicked off his St Patrick's Day events by holding meetings with US Vice-President Kamala Harris and House Speaker Nancy Pelosi.

Brexit and the response to the Covid-19 pandemic were the dominant themes of the meeting.

The meetings, held virtually because of Covid-19, focused on the fight against Covid as well as current tensions in the North because of Brexit.

In his remarks to Ms Harris, Micheál Martin extended an invitation to her to visit Ireland during her time as vice-president.

“I hope, Madame Vice-President, that I will have the opportunity to welcome you to Ireland too during your time as vice-president. You know the ties between our nations are rich and deep,” he said.

The grass on the flag of your own home state of California, on which that famous grizzly bear prowls, is officially an 'Irish green'. A testament to the immigrants who helped build the Golden State.”

“One of them was Kate Kennedy, of Meath. She led the 'equal pay for equal work' campaign of 1874, which successfully lobbied the California legislature to provide female teachers the same pay as their male counterparts,” he said.

Also in his address at the Speaker's lunch, Mr Martin raised the plight of the undocumented Irish.

"Can I thank you, Madam Speaker for your efforts to ensure that Irish men and women can once again come to America to fulfil the American Dream, to work and contribute to this great nation by legal means," the Taoiseach said.

"I hope that this Congress Term can pass legislation that makes that dream a reality. So that in the decades to come, the sons and daughters of Irish emigrants can continue to contribute to the great diversity that powers America."

Collison brothers

Mr Martin mentioned the success of the Collison brothers, John and Patrick.

“Earlier this week, I had cause to congratulate two other Irish immigrants to California, Patrick and John Collison. I first encountered Patrick Collison, when, aged 16, he won Ireland’s Young Scientist Exhibition.”

“He moved to California some years later with his equally brilliant brother, John, and together they founded their company Stripe. This week it was declared the most valuable start-up in America.

"It now has dual headquarters in Dublin and San Francisco, an exemplar of the deep and mutually beneficial, mutually inspiring ties between our nations,” he said.

In his address to Nancy Pelosi, he said: In her poem, ‘Quarantine’, the brilliant Irish author and Stanford professor, Eavan Boland, wrote of ‘‘the worst hour of the worst year of the worst season of a whole people”.

"She was referring to 1847 and ‘‘the Great Hunger’’ which drove so many from Ireland to seek refuge in the New World, President Biden’s ancestors amongst them. But her words capture, I think, our shared experience these past 12 months," Mr Martin said.

Good Friday Agreement

In relation to Brexit, Mr Martin said that in the five years since the UK voted to leave the European Union, we have seen – time and time again – how strong our friendships in Washington are, where there is a deep appreciation of the importance of the balances and nuances within the Good Friday Agreement.

An appreciation that we do not take for granted, he stressed.

Though we recognised and respected Brexit as a decision of the British people, we always knew that it would ultimately create strains and complications, especially in Northern Ireland.”

“Severing ties that had built up over almost five decades of shared membership of the European Union – and that had helped underpin the Good Friday Agreement – was never going to be painless,” Mr Martin said.

“But we have been determined always that, whatever other harm Brexit does cause, it could never be allowed to jeopardise the peace so many worked so hard for,” he added.

The Taoiseach said Ms Pelosi’s visit to Ireland and Britain in April 2019, and the clear message conveyed about her commitment to protecting the peace process and preserving the seamless border in Ireland, made a real difference.

US Vice President speaks of strong relationship with Ireland

In her remarks, Ms Harris said the relationship between Ireland and the United States remains strong as she hosted Taoiseach Micheál Martin for a virtual meeting in the White House. She said she looked forward to hosting the Taoiseach in person next year.

“On behalf of the president I would like to thank Ireland for advancing our shared values as a member of the UN Security Council and thank you for our robust economic partnership,” said Ms Harris.

The Taoiseach began his comments by offering Ireland’s condolences to America for the deaths overnight in Atlanta.

He referenced the election of Mary Robinson as the first woman president of Ireland who remarked that she was elected “by the women of Ireland”.

“Oh that’s good,” responded Ms Harris.

