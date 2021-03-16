Finance Minister: Pandemic supports won't fall off 'a cliff-edge'

Paschal Donohoe says the question of higher taxes "is one for years to come".

The finance minister says decisions must be made once the pandemic has lifted about "how big a government" we have but the current payments for those affected by Covid-19 will not drop off a "cliff-edge".

"In the supports that we've made available to help our economy, and we've put in place over €12bn worth of support today, we've made really clear that there won't be a cliff edge to that support," he said.

"We will look to adjust that support as circumstances improve but not in a way that could undermine our ability to recover.

"We will lay out the detail of that for example, towards the end of June, when we will have to make the next decision in relation to the wage subsidy scheme and the pandemic unemployment payments."

Mr Donohoe refused to be drawn on higher taxes in order to boost the economy post-Covid but says it is part of a bigger discussion.

I believe the issue of higher level of taxes is one for the years to come.

"It will depend fundamentally on whether we decide we want to have a permanently bigger state and permanently bigger government that we have at the moment.

"If we want that permanently bigger government to be significantly bigger than the one we have at the moment. I believe as income recovers, we need to make sure that employers and employees get some of that income back into their purses into their wallets.

"If for example, when we get out of this health emergency, which we will do, we have lots of emergency measures in place that are costing well over a billion euro per month, and we won't be able to continue with those kind of big emergency spending programmes.

"When we get through the health emergency, if we continue them, we will either have to borrow at a time of which we won't have to borrow or at that point, that will force the change our taxes."

Eurogroup meeting

Mr Donohoe chaired a Eurogroup meeting on Monday, as president, and says Ireland's success economically after Covid is tied to Europe's success.

"We're recognising that we have a journey ahead of us, to recover from Covid economically, we will beat this disease, yesterday in the meeting of finance ministers for the European Union we recognised the need to support our economies into 2022 to put in place the foundation for a stronger recovery," he added.

"What it means is a very strong statement regarding the future of the European economy that really really matters for an open economy like Ireland that depends on growth elsewhere."