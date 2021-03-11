Fine Gael and Fianna Fáil  agree voting pact for Seanad elections

Former senators Gerry Horkan and Marie Byrne are to be supported by the parties in a bid to gain one Seanad seat each.
Fine Gael and Fianna Fáil  agree voting pact for Seanad elections

Seanad Éireann.

Thu, 11 Mar, 2021 - 20:00
Daniel McConnell

Fine Gael and Fianna Fáil have agreed a voting pact to support former senators Gerry Horkan and Marie Byrne in a bid to secure one Seanad seat each in two upcoming by-elections.

The vacancies arise from the resignations of Sinn Féin’s Elishia McCallion from the Industrial and Commercial Panel and Fine Gael’s Michael D’Arcy from the Agricultural Panel last year.

Taoiseach Micheál Martin, at this week’s meeting of his parliamentary party, called on all Fianna Fáil TDs and senators to support Mr Horkan and Ms Byrne in their respective races.

Both Mr Horkan and Ms Byrne contested the Seanad election unsuccessfully, and Mr Horkan won out in an internal race to stand as the party’s nominee.

Fine Gael chairman Richard Bruton confirmed the matter has been agreed between the parties and has been discussed by his party's internal planning group.

The pact gives both candidates a decisive advantage over the remaining field.

The Labour Party Executive Board met on Tuesday night and confirmed their two candidates for the two positions.

Councillor Angela Feeney from Maynooth, Co Kildare, will contest the vacancy on the Agricultural Panel.

Ciarán Ahern, from Rathfarnham, Co Dublin, will contest the vacancy on the Industrial and Commercial Panel.

Speaking about their selection, Labour Party leader Alan Kelly said: "I am delighted that we have two candidates of the calibre of Angela and Ciarán to contest these elections. It is my intention that we will vigorously contest elections and stand for as many seats as possible across the country. 

Our membership numbers are growing quickly, and I am constantly impressed by the dynamism and talent of the people in our party across every constituency who are eager to promote our values and seek to implement our policies.”

Housing minister Darragh O’Brien last week announced that orders have been made directing that by-elections be held. The last day for receiving nominations at the by-elections will be at 12pm on March 23.

The Seanad returning officer will sit for the ruling on nominations on March 30.

Ballot papers will be issued on April 7, and the polls will close at 11am on April 21. The electorate for the by-elections will be the members of Dáil Éireann and Seanad Éireann.

Last October, Ms McCallion, a former Foyle MP, and two other Sinn Féin officials resigned over a failure to return money given out by a Stormont emergency Covid fund.

Mr D'Arcy resigned his seat last September to head up a lobby group for financial investment companies. The former Wexford TD announced he is to become chief executive of the Irish Association of Investment Managers.

Read More

Joyce Fegan: Would the mums of Ireland please run for office?

More in this section

Mother and baby homes report Sinn Féin members 'blindsided' as Limerick constituency labelled 'female-only' for next election
CC SINN FEIN Mary Lou McDonald: 'Nothing unusual' about Friends of Sinn Féin US ads on unity poll
Varadkar 'stands corrected' on claim Sinn Féin has no Protestant TDs Varadkar 'stands corrected' on claim Sinn Féin has no Protestant TDs
fianna failfine gaelseanad
FILE PHOTO The Irish Prison Service has confirmed that three prisoners have tested positive for Covid-19; 2 in Portlaoise Prison

Calls for investigation into reports of officer intimidation at Portlaoise Prison

READ NOW

Latest

Home Delivery
logo-ie

HOME DELIVERY SERVICE

Have the Irish Examiner delivered to your door. No delivery charge. Just pay the cover price.

IE_logo_newsletters

Select your favourite newsletters and get the best of Irish Examiner delivered to your inbox

Sign Up
Home Delivery

FREE HOME DELIVERY SERVICE

FREE HOME DELIVERY SERVICE

Home Delivery
Sign up today

LOTTO RESULTS

Wednesday, March 10, 2021

  • 6
  • 26
  • 31
  • 38
  • 39
  • 47
  • 22

Full Lotto draw results »

Most Read

Family Notices
IE_logo_FN

Family Notices