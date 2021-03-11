Fine Gael and Fianna Fáil  agree voting pact for Seanad elections

Fine Gael and Fianna Fáil have agreed a voting pact to support former senators Gerry Horkan and Marie Byrne in a bid to secure one Seanad seat each in two upcoming by-elections.

The vacancies arise from the resignations of Sinn Féin’s Elishia McCallion from the Industrial and Commercial Panel and Fine Gael’s Michael D’Arcy from the Agricultural Panel last year.

Taoiseach Micheál Martin, at this week’s meeting of his parliamentary party, called on all Fianna Fáil TDs and senators to support Mr Horkan and Ms Byrne in their respective races.

Both Mr Horkan and Ms Byrne contested the Seanad election unsuccessfully, and Mr Horkan won out in an internal race to stand as the party’s nominee.

Fine Gael chairman Richard Bruton confirmed the matter has been agreed between the parties and has been discussed by his party's internal planning group.

The pact gives both candidates a decisive advantage over the remaining field.

The Labour Party Executive Board met on Tuesday night and confirmed their two candidates for the two positions.

Councillor Angela Feeney from Maynooth, Co Kildare, will contest the vacancy on the Agricultural Panel.

Ciarán Ahern, from Rathfarnham, Co Dublin, will contest the vacancy on the Industrial and Commercial Panel.

Speaking about their selection, Labour Party leader Alan Kelly said: "I am delighted that we have two candidates of the calibre of Angela and Ciarán to contest these elections. It is my intention that we will vigorously contest elections and stand for as many seats as possible across the country.

Our membership numbers are growing quickly, and I am constantly impressed by the dynamism and talent of the people in our party across every constituency who are eager to promote our values and seek to implement our policies.”

Housing minister Darragh O’Brien last week announced that orders have been made directing that by-elections be held. The last day for receiving nominations at the by-elections will be at 12pm on March 23.

The Seanad returning officer will sit for the ruling on nominations on March 30.

Ballot papers will be issued on April 7, and the polls will close at 11am on April 21. The electorate for the by-elections will be the members of Dáil Éireann and Seanad Éireann.

Last October, Ms McCallion, a former Foyle MP, and two other Sinn Féin officials resigned over a failure to return money given out by a Stormont emergency Covid fund.

Mr D'Arcy resigned his seat last September to head up a lobby group for financial investment companies. The former Wexford TD announced he is to become chief executive of the Irish Association of Investment Managers.