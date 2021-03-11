Sinn Féin members 'blindsided' as Limerick constituency labelled 'female-only' for next election

Some Sinn Féin members in Limerick county say they have been "blindsided" after the constituency was designated "female-only" for the next election.

A Zoom meeting was held last Thursday for members heard from former TDs Jonathan O'Brien and Martin Ferris, who have been tasked with "shaking up" constituency organisations ahead of the next general election.

Those present were told that only female members can enter the convention to contest the constituency.

Sinn Féin almost pulled off a historic win in Limerick in February 2020 with Séighin Ó Ceallaigh, who was at one point just nine votes behind Independent candidate Richard O’Donoghue who took the third seat.

Mr. O’Ceallaigh and many others assumed he would be the natural choice for the next election.

However, members were "shocked and disappointed" to hear that only women would be allowed to run by the party in the area.

Mr O’Ceallaigh said that members were annoyed at how the announcement "was landed on" them.

"The call had 20-odd members in it who were heavily involved in the general election campaign and both men and were women were upset that only women allowed to go forward for the convention," he said.

"I was shocked and taken aback having been the candidate and it didn't go down too well with members who gave up their time in the last election for the decision to be imposed without consultation with us.

"The feeling is against no one is against women only tickets but it was the way it was imposed, I had intended running again, after coming so close and being overtaken at the last hurdle, I thought with more resources and a longer campaign and more preparation we'd definitely be in with a chance, we still will, but I thought I'd be putting my name in that hat.

"I was a bit shocked to be ruled out completely.

"I'd sleep soundly having lost the convention to a woman, but it could've been done better."

Mr O'Ceallaigh said that Mr Ferris or Mr O'Brien did not acknowledge him personally despite the outrage voiced in the Zoom call on his behalf.

Sources say some members have threatened to resign over the announcement.

It's understood the party have already started canvassing female members in the area for the convention.

The next general election will see gender quotas reach 40% for party's female candidates, and three areas that had failed to elect a TD last time for Sinn Féin have been designated as female-only, Limerick county, Cork north-west and Cork south-west.

"I don't think we'll struggle to reach those figures in SF, there's a lot more to politics just gender and we need the right women," Mr O'Ceallaigh said "We've great female leaders and TDs, so I don't know if they need to do this necessarily."

It's assumed by many in the party that former MEP Liadh Ni Riada will run in Cork north-west, returning to politics after losing her Brussels seat in 2019.

A Sinn Féin spokesperson said: "Sinn Féin are committed to ensuring that women are fairly represented in public life. As the party with the largest number of women TDs, we have a track record of ensuring that women candidates are given the opportunity to seek office. In a number of instances, this may require that only women candidates can be selected by party members in certain constituencies."