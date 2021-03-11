Mary Lou McDonald: 'Nothing unusual' about Friends of Sinn Féin US ads on unity poll

Mary Lou McDonald has said there is "nothing unusual" about Friends of Sinn Féin placing ads in US newspapers calling for an Irish unity referendum.

The New York Times and The Washington Post have carried half-page ads under the title “A United Ireland – Let the people have their say” ahead of St Patrick's Day next week.

Asked about the advertisement campaign, the Sinn Féin president said America has always been "front and centre" in the debate around a united Ireland.

She said the discussion on a border poll and Irish unity is already "up and running" on the island of Ireland and beyond.

"Far from it being unusual to have an American dimension to the story of Irish self-determination, America has always been front and centre, in fact, the proclamation in 1916 recalls our exiled children in America.

"So the international community, the Irish diaspora have always been part of the Irish story, and they have always been part of the Irish story for freedom."

The advertisements, which were organised by Friends of Sinn Féin and have the support of a number of Irish American groups, including the Ancient Order of Hibernians, the Irish American Unity Conference, and the James Connolly Irish American Labor Coalition, appeal to the Irish Government to promote and plan for unity.

The ad also focuses on the Good Friday Agreement, claiming it has “changed Ireland for the better” but that “twenty-three years on Ireland continues to seek the full implementation”.

Asked about this, Ms McDonald told Newstalk Breakfast: "The Good Friday Agreement is an international agreement, it has international guarantors. The United States, again through many well-known personalities but systemically and on a bipartisan basis, was absolutely critical in securing and delivering the Good Friday Agreement."