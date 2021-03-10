Taoiseach and Sinn Féin leader clash on links to big business in fiery Dáil exchanges

Taoiseach Micheál Martin and Sinn Féin leader Mary Lou McDonald clashed sharply in the Dáil on Wednesday afternoon over the Davy scandal and the links between business and politics.

In her questions to the Taoiseach, Ms McDonald demanded further action in relation to the 16 Davy staff involved in the 2014 profiteering scandal.

She added that decades of Fine Gael and Fianna Fáil governments allowed a culture to develop which led to the scandal occurring.

She said the Central Bank has been calling for greater powers to hold individuals to account in the financial sector, underpinned by legislation, since 2017.

“The Government have sat on this legislation for years. After more than three years, the Minister for Finance hasn’t even drafted the Heads of Bill of the legislation.

This is simply not good enough, sending all the wrong signals to the financial sector and showing that Fine Gael have little interest in individual accountability in the sector. The Minister has dragged his heels for years. He must publish the legislation urgently, she said.

Sinn Féin Leader Mary Lou McDonald demanded further action in relation to the 16 Davy staff involved in the 2014 profiteering scandal. Picture:Gareth Chaney/Collins

Mr Martin said what went on in Davy was “completely unacceptable” and should not have happened. He accepted more legislation was needed to make senior executives individually accountable and said it was in the pipeline.

Responding to Ms McDonald, the Taoiseach cited Sinn Féin’s acceptance of a €4m gift from a UK estate and what he called the party’s “cosying up” to US big business, which has allowed her party to become the richest political party in Ireland.

Later on, Several Fine Gael TDs called on Mr Martin to ensure what happened in Davy was not allowed happen again.

Limerick TD Kieran O’Donnell raised comments by the Central Bank on Tuesday that what went on did not amount to criminal activity.

“How on earth can it not be criminal,” he asked.

Under questioning from independent TD Denis Naughten, who called for bonuses to be paid to “exhausted” frontline healthcare workers, Mr Martin said some form of a recognition was being worked on but the details were not yet finalised.

In relation to vaccine roll-out, Mr Martin told Aontú leader Peadar Tóibín to “withdraw” comments he made about Health Minister Stephen Donnelly, who he described as “Comical Ali” on the TV every night.

The two clashed over the pace of the vaccine rollout, with several TDs calling on the Government to seek other vaccines from other sources outside the European Union.

Mr Martin accused Mr Tóibín of “blaggarding” and being unbalanced and unfair in his contribution.