Housing minister hits out at  'pathetic comments' on vaccine rollout

The housing minister has slammed as "pathetic" comments by Sinn Féin leader Mary Lou McDonald about the Government's vaccine rollout.

Ms McDonald had said that she would not have confidence in Government ministers to "deliver a pint of milk to my front door", earning a stinging rebuke from housing minister Darragh O'Brien.

Mr O'Brien said that the comments were "pretty good coming from Ms McDonald" and accused Sinn Féin of "using any opportunity to politicise the pandemic".

Sinn Féin leader Mary Lou McDonald. Picture: Gareth Chaney/Collins

"It's pretty crass and pretty disgraceful, actually," he said.

This is serious business we're dealing with. If she wants to be flippant with comments about pints of milk, it's pretty pathetic."

Mr O'Brien said he felt the HSE has suffered "bumps in the road" on vaccinations, but insisted the Government "will get it right" and that he has "full confidence in the programme".

He added that he did not feel that the Government was "losing people". He said he was aware that people were "tired" of restrictions, but urged them to "stick with us".

Mr O'Brien was speaking at the announcement of €430m in urban regeneration funding for Dublin which he said will "underpin thousands of jobs and help deliver thousands of homes". The Urban Regeneration and Development Fund (URDF) part-funds projects aimed at "enhancing urban areas to make them more attractive places in which to live, work, visit, and invest".

The funding includes:

€174m for Dublin's inner city;

€40m for Cherrywood;

€4m for a community hub in Dundrum;

€25m for the Balbriggan Rejuvenation project;

€176m for infrastructure around the Clonburris SDZ;

€9.7m for works around the district centre at the Adamstown SDZ

Mr O'Brien said that all of the projects would contribute to the National Planning Framework's goal of "compact growth".

“This funding will support projects that will enhance the quality of life for many people," he said.

"The projects are all about making these areas more attractive places in which to live, work, visit and invest.

In that context, this funding will be a catalyst for regeneration, development and growth.

"The funding I am announcing today will also provide much-needed economic stimulus and job creation as our economy emerges from the depths of the pandemic.”

Additional funding will be announced for regions and large towns next month, bringing overall urban regeneration funding to €1.2bn.

Mr O'Brien also said that he hopes that construction will resume on April 5, but that there were "no guarantees" when it comes to Covid-19 restrictions.