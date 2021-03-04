'Very slim' chance that crowds will be allowed attend Dublin Euro 2020 matches

The Government has said that any chance of Euro 2020 games being played in Dublin this year is reliant on conditions being “consistent with public health”.

While no decision has been taken, there is increasing speculation that the Government will not allow crowds attend the four games scheduled to be played in the 2020 UEFA European Football Championship, postponed since last summer.

With Covid-19 restrictions set to be eased very slowly and cautiously, there is growing scepticism towards the idea of large crowds gathering for the games while any kind of limitation on personal freedoms remain.

With clear signals from the three party leaders in Government that enhanced restrictions will remain well into summer, the prospect of games with crowds occurring are said to be “very slim”.

Restrictions on crowds in stadia

On February 23, the Government agreed that the current public health restrictions on sport and exercise — including the restrictions on spectators in stadia — will be extended until April 5.

Officials have said the public health advice is that it is too early to say how and when these restrictions should be eased given current uncertainties. Government will meet in advance of the April 5 deadline to review the level of restrictions. The European Football association, Uefa, confirmed its commitment to 12 cities on Wednesday.

In a statement to the Irish Examiner, the Department of Sport said: “At the request of Uefa, Dublin’s hosting partners — the FAI, Dublin City Council, Aviva Stadium, and the Department of Tourism, Culture, Arts, Gaeltacht, Sport and Media — are examining possible scenarios for staging the games scheduled for Dublin in this Covid-19 environment.

We are in constant dialogue with UEFA and our intention is to work to finalise our best possible scenario consistent with public health guidelines.

The Football Association of Ireland said it was still planning for fans to be present at Dublin's Aviva Stadium at the Euros, but admitted that it would only remain a host venue if it could guarantee Uefa that spectators would be permitted.

The FAI is in discussion with the Government in relation to the April review.

No contact with CMO

While engagement with Government is ongoing, the FAI has not spoken to deputy chief medical officer Ronan Glynn as has been reported in parts of the media.

Irish Government restrictions on spectators will remain in place until at least April 5. In a statement, the FAI said: “The Irish Government last week agreed that the current public health restrictions on sport and exercise — including the restrictions on spectators in stadia — will be extended until the 5th of April.”

The four games scheduled for the Aviva Stadium are planned for June 14, 18, 23, and 29.

Dublin has been slated to host three games from Group E between Poland, Sweden, and Slovakia, as well as one game in the round of 16. The other team in Group E, Spain, will play their games in Bilbao.

Meanwhile, the British government has said up to 10,000 spectators will be permitted inside English grounds from mid-May, and unlimited numbers from June 21.

Earlier this week, prime minister Boris Johnson said England could stage more than the seven matches currently being played at Wembley, if Uefa needed it to step in.

The Football Association is understood to be willing in principle to stage additional matches in England if asked to do so by Uefa, but sources suggest there has been no such request to date.