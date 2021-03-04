Ireland needs community banking and financial sector overhaul, say TDs

Community banking must be introduced across the country as the future of the sector should not be left up to politicians and senior financiers, the Dáil has heard.

The decision of Bank of Ireland to close branches, the €4.13m fine imposed on stockbroker Davy for breaching market rules, and the AIB's acquisition of Goodbody stockbrokers were all raised with Finance Minister Paschal Donohoe in the Dáil.

Government and opposition TDs called for an overhaul of the financial sector in Ireland and for the introduction of community banking.

Fianna Fáil TD John McGuinness said the Government should encourage this new system and make it possible through the post office network and the credit unions.

"Sparkassen Bank and Kiwibank are available to provide advice and help set up that type of banking system, to ensure it is at community level and to ensure that people and communities benefit from the profits rather than the profits going to shareholders like the big banks," he said.

Echoing these calls, party colleague Marc MacSharry told the Dáil that the banks still have "a back door" into the Department of Finance.

Labour TD Ged Nash said a forum on banking now needs to be set up as "the design of policy should not merely be left up to politicians and senior bankers".

"We need to fully and holistically consider the function of banking in our society," he said.

Meanwhile, Sinn Féin's finance spokesperson Pearse Doherty said the National Treasury Management Agency (NTMA) must cut ties with Davy stockbrokers over its failure to make individuals accountable for its regulatory breaches.

The Central Bank this week fined stockbroker Davy for breaching market rules in relation to a transaction involving the broker's own staff.

Davy is the NTMA’s primary dealer in Irish Government bonds.

Noting that there have been no resignations from the firm so far, Mr Doherty said: “The State cannot work with any entity or individual that puts personal gain above its regulatory requirements".

He added: "It brings a whole new meaning minister to the Davy's slogan. It's not just business it's personal.

“Well, it was very personal for these 16 employees. Davy then proceeded to mislead the Central Bank and its investigation and it's reported that every member of the committee of senior executives at Davy that signed off on the transaction were all members of the private consortium involved, no minutes were taken of this meeting and there was no consultation with compliance.”

Social Democrats co-leader Róisín Shortall said the breach amounted to white-collar crime and called on the minister to name the 16 individuals involved.

She said it’s a “demonstration that there's one law for our financial institutions and another law for everybody else".