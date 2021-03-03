British government undermining trust on protocol, says Taoiseach

The Taoiseach has accused the British Government of undermining trust after extending the grace period for the Brexit protocol without consulting with Europe.

Micheál Martin expressed disappointment after Boris Johnson's Government announced it was taking unilateral action around the implementation of the Northern Ireland protocol.

The European Commission said the UK is now in violation of its post-Brexit obligations after deciding to continue Irish Sea border grace periods until October.

EU vice-president Maros Sefcovic warned that the move would result in Britain breaching international law for a second time.

Mr Martin said issues relating to the protocol "should be resolved by the UK and EU working together" through the joint committee.

He said: "I am disappointed that the British government has today announced unilateral action relating to the protocol.

"We have worked continuously in support of efforts to find sensible means of implementing the protocol that respond to challenges identified."

He called on the British government to engage urgently with the European Commission, and to work towards agreed outcomes.

Announcing the continuation of the grace period, Northern Ireland secretary Brandon Lewis said: "As part of the pragmatic and proportionate implementation of the Northern Ireland Protocol, the government is taking several temporary operational steps to avoid disruptive cliff edges as engagement with the EU continues through the joint committee.

"These recognise that appropriate time must be provided for businesses to implement new requirements, and support the effective flow of goods between Great Britain and Northern Ireland."

Foreign Affairs Minister Simon Conveney said the announcement was 'deeply unhelpful'.

He said the UK had reiterated its commitment to the proper implementation of the protocol at a meeting last month and the decision now "clearly undermines this commitment".

"I am well aware of the practical challenges Brexit has caused for business and citizens in Northern Ireland and have strongly supported efforts to ensure that issues are addressed within the existing framework of the protocol. This includes in respect to modest extensions to grace periods being agreed between the UK and the EU in a spirit of partnership."

Mr Coveney said the Government’s focus remains on ensuring that the protocol, as an international agreement concluded by the EU and UK, is fully implemented.

"It is the agreed solution to the problems created on the island of Ireland by Brexit.

"It is vital that the current challenges are addressed in a spirit of cooperation and partnership and through the agreed mechanisms, so that Northern Ireland can benefit from the considerable positive opportunities created by the protocol," the minister said.