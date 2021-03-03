Green TD lodges legal challenge to Ceta trade deal

A Green Party TD has lodged a High Court challenge against the Irish Government over a controversial international trade deal.

The Green Party's Patrick Costello lodged the challenge on Monday against the Comprehensive Economic Trade Agreement (Ceta) between the EU and Canada.

It is understood that Mr Costello told his parliamentary party, including the leadership, on Monday evening. However, Government members had not yet been informed on Tuesday night.

Greens divided over Ceta

The Ceta deal has been a bone of contention within the Green Party for months, with TDs Neasa Hourigan and Mr Costello steadfast that they would not be voting for the deal, against which the Green Party had previously campaigned.

Patrick Costello campaigning for the seat he won in the Dublin South-Central constituency in February 2020 with his wife, Green councillor and now Lord Mayor of Dublin, Hazel Chu, and their daughter Alex. Picture: Gareth Chaney/Collins

Climate campaigners say Ceta would hamper efforts to tackle the climate emergency because a mechanism within the deal allows for multinational companies to sue a state for damages if they introduce new laws or policies that the company thinks will reduce its future profits.

The vote on the deal has already been postponed once from its initial date in 2020 when it became clear that Green Party leader Eamon Ryan would not be able to get all of his TDs to pass the bill, despite assurances to the Taoiseach Micheál Martin he could do so.

Support for trade deals

Those in favour of passing Ceta note there is a commitment in the programme for government to support trade deals, and there is an expectation that Ceta should be ratified within that remit.

The party has been plagued with internal divisions since they entered government and have lost four councillors and are potentially poised to lose Mr Costello and Ms Hourigan if the Ceta vote, in its current form, goes ahead.