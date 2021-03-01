Grassroots members call on Micheál Martin to step aside as Fianna Fáil leader

In a letter drafted by the entire officer board of Fianna Fáil's Cumann in Slane, Co Meath, members said the party now needs a leader who will 'reignite our pride in our great party'
Fianna Fáil grassroots members members said they admire the Taoiseach for his achievements but they added that they now feel "disillusioned and abandoned". File Picture: Julien Behal

Mon, 01 Mar, 2021 - 22:13
Elaine Loughlin

Fianna Fáil grassroots members have called on Micheál Martin to step aside as leader.

In a letter drafted by the entire officer board of Fianna Fáil's Cumann in Slane, Co Meath, members said the party now needed "someone with fire in his/her belly," and a leader who will "reignite our pride in our great party".

The members said they admire the Taoiseach for his achievements but they added that they now feel "disillusioned and abandoned".

The letter, which is understood to have been sent to Fianna Fáil TDs and senators, stated that the party's elected representatives must now step up to the plate.

"There is no united front. Our organisation is in total disarray."

The letter also warned that the Fianna Fáil executive that they should "ignore us at your peril".

The six officers from the Meath branch added that Fianna Fáil now need a person who is "capable of dealing with our devious Government partners".

They said Fine Gael are now dictating policies and terms while "we are last out of the box".

'The public has been lost': Fine Gael TDs warn Government

