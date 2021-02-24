Opposition pleads with Government to extend Mother and Baby Home Commission 

The Opposition has pleaded with the Government to extend the Mother and Baby Homes Commission.

The Bill brought by Social Democrat TD Jennifer Whitmore seeks to extend the Commission of Investigation beyond its scheduled expiration date of this Sunday, February 28.

"Instead of healing, survivors have had to learn to live with the pain," she said.

"When the State, many decades later, accepted the responsibility to uncover what was lain hidden for many lifetimes, they did not uncover the truth. Instead, they unearthed more pain.

"The commission was supposed to uncover the truth through the testimonies. Instead, the commission's report turned out a series of conclusions, not only contested by many survivors, but which displayed an insensitive narrative of women, calling into question the validity of women's and survivors experiences."

The extension of the bill would allow survivors to launch a judicial review against the findings in the report, parts of which are widely contested.

Children's Minister Roderic O'Gorman said colleagues across the house are united in wanting to do what is right for survivors.

"It is not clear what practical purpose can be achieved by extending the term of the Commission. I believe that the focus of Government must be on delivering the 22 actions, which formed the response to the report of the Commission," he said.

This is above Party Politics. This is about doing what's right for survivors.#ExtendtheCommission#MotherandBabyHomes @WhitmoreJen calls on all TDs to support the #SocDems motion in the #Dáil tomorrow. pic.twitter.com/gZkN5WeO13 — Social Democrats (@SocDems) February 23, 2021

"I strongly believe that we must focus on real solutions and move quickly to resolve the difficulties in a way that best serves survivors.

"I understand the anger from survivors regarding the deletion of the audio recordings."

The Commission notified the Minister on Monday that they had retrieved back-up tapes containing the audio recordings of the confidential committee interviews, despite previously deleting the recordings in July, in line with their previous commitments.

"The Commission has repeatedly stated that this process and the associated actions were carried out with the knowledge of survivors. It is clear that some survivors do not share this view. I hope that the retrieval of the recordings now offers reassurance to those survivors," Mr O'Gorman added.

The files will be transferred to the department this week, and will "provide an avenue" for those who consented to the recording of their interview, access to their personal data.

If they consider that their record is inaccurate or incomplete, they will be able to exercise their GDPR rights and request to exercise their right to rectification after the archived transfers to the departments.

"I remain committed to considering other options to support survivors and sharing their stories and vindicating their experience, including through enabling witnesses to be able to submit their stories afresh to form part of the plan for a National Memorial," he said.

TD Gary Gannon accused the Government of "sitting on its hands".

"What we'll see today and what we'll see tomorrow when people who say that they are morally conflicted to sit on their hands and do nothing and watch the dissolution of a commission, which needs to need to stay because it has not yet finished.

"The truth was, at best, not presented clearly or was manipulated to serve a particular agenda."