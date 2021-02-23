Social Democrats bid to extend Mother and Baby Homes Commission 

The Social Democrats have tabled a Bill to extend the Mother and Baby Homes Commission.

The Bill will be debated on Wednesday as the party wants to give survivors more time to ask questions about their testimonies before the Commission of Investigation is due to be wound up in five days' time.

In the Dáil tomorrow, the SocDems will move a motion to extend the #MotherandBabyHomes Commission. @WhitmoreJen is calling for all parties to support it, saying the issue goes beyond party politics. #ExtendTheCommission pic.twitter.com/6SJkcBaZ8G — Social Democrats (@SocDems) February 23, 2021

In its report, the commission said it told witnesses that recordings of their testimony would be destroyed to protect their anonymity, however, some survivors say this was never communicated to them.

The commission said recordings were deleted last July but back-ups were found last week amid a huge public outcry.

Social Democrats TD Jennifer Whitmore said survivors have questions about how their data and testimonies were reflected in the final report.

"It's really important that survivors are given time to assess those things and to enable the Data Protection Commissioner to conduct an investigation into the deletion of data," she said.

It's a very simple motion. The Government already extended the commission last year, and we're asking them essentially just to repeat that exercise."

The motion calls for the transfers of files to Tusla, something the Government argued would be delayed if the commission of investigation was extended.

"There are major questions about the legal basis on which those files were deleted," Ms Whitmore added.

Anyone in control of data needs to have a thorough process for managing that data and it's not good enough not to know where it is."

Under GDPR, survivors have a right to access their data, regardless of who the data controller is or where the data is held, and controllers are obliged to uphold data subject to their rights.

Social Democrat TD Holly Cairns: 'At this point we don't know if 550 of the most important part of those archives are destroyed, and if they are, then we need to get answers.' Picture: Gareth Chaney/Collins

Initially, the archive of testimony was only supposed to go to Tusla to deal with adoption records, however, due to the public outcry, it was agreed the minister would receive a copy of the archive, which the Social Democrats argue could be copied again for survivors.

"The Government is just ignoring the ability to copy things at this point, which is quite frankly ridiculous," Social Democrats TD Holly Cairns said.

The Social Democrats argue that under the Investigation Act, all files should be transferred to the minister, and "at this point we don't know if 550 of the most important part of those archives are destroyed, and if they are, then we need to get answers," Ms Cairns added.

The Commission of Investigation believes it is unlikely it would be extended beyond this week and claim it would require primary legislation.

There are also concerns in Government that commission members would take the view that they have fulfilled their obligations and would resign if their term is extended beyond February 28, when it is due to be wound up.

The commission members have also refused to come before the Oireachtas Children's Committee to answer questions on the report.