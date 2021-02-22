Q&A: What the revised ‘Living with Covid’ plan contains

The Cabinet will meet on Tuesday to sign off and agree the latest version of its ‘Living with Covid’ plan, which will make clear when the severe limitation to our personal freedoms will end.

Ahead of the publication, certain details have already emerged, and we know a good deal of what we can expect.

JUST WHAT IS BEING ANNOUNCED ON TUESDAY?

The Cabinet will approve its refreshed Living with Covid Plan. It will see level 5 lockdown restrictions remain in place until at least mid-April, save for a few exceptions such as schools, childcare and relieving pressure on hospitals to allow non-Covid care to begin again.

A review of the plan has been scheduled for the week after Easter, around April 13 or 14.

WHEN WILL SCHOOLS RE-OPEN AND WILL IT BE FOR ALL PUPILS?

With children with special needs already back to school, we are expecting that from next Monday, some children at primary and secondary level will return to the classroom.

It is widely expected that Cabinet will approve the proposal that Leaving Cert students, along with primary school pupils in junior and senior infants plus those in first and second class, will return to school on March 1.

The partial re-opening of schools will, however, mean that older primary school children and non-exam year pupils at second level will remain home until after Easter.

According to Government sources, the month of March, under the plan, will be focused on getting those small children in childcare back as well.

It is also clear that college students are unlikely in the main to be back on campus before September.

WASN'T CONSTRUCTION ACTIVITY DUE TO COMMENCE ON MARCH 5?

Less than two weeks ago, Housing Minister Darragh O’Brien declared that all construction activity would return on March 5. However, in an embarrassing climbdown, under the plan, no new construction activity is expected to commence until after the April review. At present, construction activity on sites where jobs are nearing completion are allowed to stay open. This provision is likely to remain in place.

THE WEATHER IS IMPROVING, ANY CHANCE OF THE 5KM LIMIT BEING EXTENDED?

It is unlikely that any relaxation of the plan will occur before the April review.

OK, BUT WHAT ABOUT THE SHOPS RE-OPENING OR BEING ABLE TO GET MY HAIR CUT?

Sad to say, there will be no removal of restrictions to these sectors in the short run until the end of April. So best get your nearest and dearest to get the scissors out.

WITH THE WEATHER IMPROVING, WHAT ABOUT GOLF AND TENNIS AND OTHER NON-CONTACT SPORTS?

It is likely the plan will signal an intention to examine the situation in relation to such sports during that mid-April review. There is a realisation within Government that public compliance with the restrictions is breaking down and such non-contact sports, which are played outdoors, are seen by some as low risk.

LEO VARADKAR SPOKE RECENTLY ABOUT ENJOYING THE SUMMER IN BEER GARDENS? WILL WE?

The situation has moved to an expectation that by “mid-summer” we will see outdoor hospitality re-open in some adapted form to the 15-person limit imposed last year.

Given how cautious the Government is saying it wants to be, there is little or no expectation that indoor dining will re-commence if Covid-19 cases remain in the several hundreds per day.