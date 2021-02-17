Some students likely to return to the classroom from March 1

The Taoiseach has told his party that the likely date for the phased reopening of schools is March 1.

This date will be regularly evaluated to assess the impact on prevalence in the community so the 1m school-age students will not be returning at one time.

Micheál Martin told the party's TDs and senators that Leaving Certificate and infant classes would likely be the first to return, with other classes returning in phases thereafter.

The Taoiseach also told his colleagues that by mid-May, most of the over 70s will be vaccinated, while there will be a significant period of ongoing restrictions in March and April to get the numbers down with the concerns of the variant.

Meanwhile, there was widespread criticism of the vaccine rollout at Fine Gael's parliamentary party last night.

Sources say at least 12 people from the party complained to leader Leo Varadkar about the Government's vaccine centre announcement and the stuttered rollout.

Minister of State Patrick O'Donovan, MEP Frances Fitzgerald, and John Paul Phelan all had a number of queries about how the vaccine rollout would work and how certain centres were selected.

Senator Jerry Buttimer said communications were "appalling" on the issue, according to sources.

TDs and senators criticised the lack of clarity over plans and raised the issue of a Carlow hotel, whose operators did not know it had been selected as a vaccination centre until after the HSE had published the list.

They said it was "embarrassing" that some centres had now been dropped amid the confusion with some criticism was levelled at Health Minister Stephen Donnelly.

"The Tánaiste acknowledged the need for more detailed information and communications for those in line for vaccines, which will be put in place and informed the meeting that all those 85 and over would be vaccinated over coming weeks," a statement said.

He said the administration of the vaccine is entirely dependent on the supply and currently we expect 1m each month in April, May, and June.

Mr Varadkar repeated that the easing of Covid-19 restrictions will be "very limited" and may only involve the phased return to schools and pre-school childcare.

The Cabinet sub-committee is meeting tomorrow and will discuss with public health the coming period, including the "huge concern" over the UK variant now above 90%.