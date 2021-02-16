Cabinet will meet tonight to finalise mandatory hotel quarantine legislation

The Cabinet will meet tonight to finalise legislation around mandatory hotel quarantine.

The legislation had been due before this morning's meeting of the Government, but it is understood that it was not fully ready and an incorporeal meeting will be required.

The legislation will see travellers entering Ireland from certain countries facing mandatory 14-day quarantine in hotels.

It's understood the total cost will be approximately €2,000 for the two weeks for an adult and €500 for a child.

That figure has yet to be confirmed, but sources said that it "won't be far off" the £1,700 fine in the UK.

The Cabinet was told that a "high-level implementation group" will work out the exact workings of the bill, which is expected to be before the Dáil on Thursday before going to the Seanad next Friday.

Concern has been raised that private security firms will have no mandate to stop people in quarantine from leaving the facilities. The implementation group will look at this and a system for inbound travellers to book quarantine slots.

It is understood concern was raised at the Cabinet meeting by both Tánaiste Leo Varadkar and Transport Minister Eamon Ryan on the pace of Ireland's vaccine rollout. Mr Varadkar, sources said, questioned why doses of the Moderna vaccine were being held in stock.

However, Health Minister Stephen Donnelly expressed his confidence that 1.2m doses will be available in the first three months of the year, ramping up to 4.5m from April to June.