Coveney discusses Brexit and the North with US counterpart in 'warm' first conversation 

Simon Coveney has said that he held a “warm” first conversation with his new US counterpart.

The Foreign Affairs Minister spoke with Joe Biden’s Secretary of State Antony Blinken this afternoon.

Mr Coveney said that the Irish-US relationship is “stronger than ever”.

He said that Brexit and the North were discussed in the conversation as well climate, transatlantic relations and humanitarian assistance in Syria and Ethiopia.

Very warm 1st conversation with @SecBlinken. Ireland/USA relationship stronger than ever. Good discussion on #Climate, JCPOA (Iran), Trans-Altantic relations, humanitarian assistance in #Syria, #Ethiopia, MEPP and bilateral issues. #Brexit & Northern Ireland also discussed. 🇮🇪🇺🇸 https://t.co/HtGKzQ5RKT — Simon Coveney (@simoncoveney) February 15, 2021

Mr Blinken said that it had been “great” to speak with Mr Coveney and that America values “the strength of the US-Ireland relationship”.

Mr Blinken was confirmed as Mr Biden’s Secretary of State last month.

The 58-year-old previously served as deputy secretary of state and deputy national security adviser during the Obama administration.

Last month, Mr Coveney commented on the difficulties of working with the former Trump administration, particularly on issues around foreign policy.

The Cork South TD said that while the Government had a “good and respectful” working relationship with the Trump White House, there were significant differences of opinion on foreign policy approaches.

Addressing the Institute of International and European Affairs (IIEA), the Foreign Affairs Minister said that President Biden’s administration has indicated it wants a “much warmer transatlantic relationship”.

“Regardless of who is in the White House, it’s the job of an Irish foreign minister and the Irish Government to ensure they have a good and functioning relationship,” Mr Coveney added.

“We had a good functioning relationship with the Trump administration, but we also had very significant differences of opinion in terms of foreign policy and foreign policy approaches, whether that was the Middle East or, in the context of climate, whether it was the World Health Organisation, whether it was the approach towards advocacy on human rights issues, migration – it’s a long list.

“While we had a good and respectful working relationship with the Trump administration, it was difficult to work with a country that is a friend when they have a very different approach on fundamental issues that are contrary to Irish foreign policy and, quite frankly, an Irish value system.

“What we are seeing now is an administration with a very, very different outlook on the world and how it interacts with global politics."

- additional reporting from Press Association