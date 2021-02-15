'Good enough for me': Simon Harris backs Tánaiste despite leak of confidential GP contract

Mr Harris is not under investigation and it is understood he was asked for a statement due to his former Cabinet position when the controversy took place.  
Higher Education Minister Simon Harris has backed Leo Varadkar in public comments today.  Picture: RollingNews.ie

Mon, 15 Feb, 2021 - 17:28
Ciarán Sunderland

Minister Simon Harris has supported his party leader, Leo Varadkar, in his first public comments about the Tánaiste's passing of a confidential €210m GP contract to Maitiú Ó Tuathail, the head of the National Association of General Practitioners (NAGP).

Speaking about the controversy on Clare FM's Morning Focus, Simon Harris said Mr Varadkar's apology was "good enough" for him and that he retains confidence in the Tánaiste. 

“What happened should not have happened, the Tánaiste apologised for it happening, and that’s good enough for me," said Minister Harris, “While it shouldn’t have been disseminated in the way that it was, I’m pretty confident that all of the salient information was in the public domain.”

Higher Education Minister Simon Harris, who was Minister for Health when the deal with rival representative body the Irish Medical Organisation (IMO) was being hammered out, has given a statement to gardaí on the matter.

Gardaí are investigating the leaking of the GP contract after a complaint was made about Leo Varadkar

Mr Harris is not under investigation and it is understood he was asked for a statement due to his former Cabinet position when the controversy took place.  

Gardaí last month confirmed to the Irish Examiner that an investigation was ongoing on foot of a complaint understood to have been received before Christmas.

Mr Harris said: "Look what happened and he himself has admitted it, what had happened in relation to the giving of the documents to Maitiú Ó Tuathail was wrong and he was sorry for it and he expressed that regret and he apologised to the House and I think that was right and proper.

"The facts of the case obviously haven't changed. The Gardaí have a job to do and when somebody makes a complaint it is important that the Gardaí do that job. Obviously, the Tánaiste will have to cooperate with that in any way too."

Mr Varadkar has offered to make a statement to the National Bureau of Criminal Investigation (NBCI) which is investigating the matter.

Last year, the Tánaiste admitted that he posted a copy of a contract negotiated between the then government and the IMO to rival GP group, the NAGP. 

He apologised in the Dáil for his actions but has however denied breaching the Official Secrets Act.

