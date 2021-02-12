Skills programme launched to prepare for reopening of tourism and hospitality sector

New skills programmes to support the hospitality and tourism sector to prepare for reopening have been launched.

The two online courses will help upskill and retrain people who had been working in hospitality in a variety of areas.

It's estimated that there are 160,000 jobs the sector that are temporarily lost with long term issues forecasted due to the almost total collapse of foreign tourists arriving into Ireland for holidays.

The upskilling opportunities will be rolled out across the country in each Education and Training Board from March. The first has begun in Limerick with 30 people participating.

There is no cost to the individual participant and will result in an either Level 5 or Level 6 certification upon completion. Minister for Further and Higher Education Simon Harris launched the programmes, developed by SOLAS and the Education and Training Boards, Irish Hotels Federation and Fáilte Ireland, on Friday.

The minister said the programmes were "something practical" to help people working in the hospitality and tourism sector.

"I think it's fair to say Covid-19 has an extremely negative impact on the hospitality and tourism sector, and what we've got to try and find opportunities," he said.

Mr Harris added that now was an opportune time as the sector is currently effectively closed, leaving time to plan for the future, and prepare for the reopening.

The entire purpose of our new department to further and higher education is to try and bring educational partners together with industry stakeholders and to look at the skills needed for the industry.

"What does an industry need now? What will it need into the future, what skills and support to individuals working in that industry need? That's exactly what we've done here.

"This is a template that we need to see much more of what our education partners come together with our industry partners and say what can we practically do to help and support each other.

"People wouldn't normally have this time in a really busy sector, it makes sense to use that time and to use it well.

"Secondly, it will ensure that when the reopening comes and it will come, and that we ensure that the sector can run with it, because we need our hospitality sector to grow."

The programmes will train participants for critical areas including finance and people management. Employees will be trained in customer care, digital skills, communications, strategic planning and management and will learn green and sustainability skills.